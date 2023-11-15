Wesco International: Wesco Joins DOD SkillBridge Program for Active Military

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Wesco International / Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has joined the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program.

The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. DOD SkillBridge connects transitioning service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences.

"Wesco is committed to ensuring those that have served our wonderful country can enjoy tremendous success within our organization," says Wesco Chief Financial Officer David Schulz. "We support employee veterans with the Veteran's Opportunity Liaison Team (VOLT), a dedicated Business Resource Group focused on building and facilizing programs tailored for veterans and their families. As a veteran myself, I'm honored to have served as the group's executive sponsor for the last year and the work we have accomplished, including launching a veteran family scholarship in 2023."

Hear more from both veterans and active service members who are working for Wesco.

Wesco has SkillBridge job openings in its supply chain and operations division in Phoenix, Chicago, Houston and Reno, Nevada areas. The roles will provide active-duty military members with an opportunity to gain experience in managing warehouses, including order fulfillment, shipping, receiving and managing working capital and inventory, managing team schedules, providing collaborative and customer-centric service, and leading diverse teams.

Service members interested in applying for the positions should visit the SkillBridge website and search for "Wesco."

More about DOD SkillBridge:

For service members, DOD SkillBridge provides an invaluable chance to work and learn in civilian career areas. Service members can be granted up to 180 days of permissive duty to focus solely on training full-time with approved industry partners after their chain of command, field grade commander, provides written authorization and approval. These industry partners offer real-world training and in-demand work experience while having the opportunity to evaluate the service member's suitability for future employment. Service members participating in DOD SkillBridge programs continue receiving their military compensation and benefits, while industry partners provide the civilian training and work experience.

More about Wesco:

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

