Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - ICEBERG Financial is proud to announce the release of GraySpectre's second consecutive quarterly report showcasing outstanding results. This report will be available to the public on GraySpectre.com.

GraySpectre.Com, a startup that was acquired by ICEBERG Financial last year at the Dubai IFIN Expo for a sum of $4M, has been achieving significant strides since its acquisition. With a dedicated focus on handpicking and ranking signal service providers, GraySpectre is offering a refined quantitative approach. This method is tailored to cater to asset managers and algo traders, equipping them with a reliable signal stream solution.

Despite the acquisition, ICEBERG Financial had initially held back on marketing efforts for GraySpectre to ensure consistent and dependable results. Following two quarters, the parent company, ICEBERG Financial, has given the green light for GraySpectre to commence its marketing campaigns Beginning From September 26th in the Dubai FX Expo 2023, aiming to broaden its client base throughout the MENA Region.

Moreover, as part of its continuous commitment to innovation and user experience, GraySpectre will be rolling out new features this quarter. Clients can soon look forward to the "Delivery API" and "Auto Execution Service", empowering them with even more versatility in their trading. Those in need of an automated trading system will find the GraySpectre Signal Stream service enhancing their asset management strategies.

ICEBERG Financial have always believed in nurturing and allowing startups like GraySpectre to flourish.

