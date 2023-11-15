Fireflies.ai Launches Mobile App, Bringing Its AI Notetaker to In-Person Meetings

The AI Notetaker From Fireflies.ai is Expanding Beyond Video Conferencing With a Mobile App That Transcribes In-Person Meetings for Free

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Fireflies.ai, the leading AI notetaker, today launched its mobile app for iOS and Android. The Fireflies mobile app now brings the company's advanced AI transcription and meeting summarization to in-person meetings.

Fireflies Mobile App Launch

Fireflies.ai has already established itself as the premier AI meeting assistant for video conferencing platforms, providing automated note-taking for over 10 million people on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex, and others. With the new mobile app, Fireflies is expanding beyond online meetings to make in-person meetings more productive as well.

The Fireflies mobile app allows users to record, transcribe, summarize, search, and analyze in-person meetings with over 90% accuracy in more than 60 languages. It syncs seamlessly with the Fireflies web app, so meeting notes and transcripts are accessible anywhere at any time. Users can review transcripts, listen to recordings, skim summaries, and collaborate with teammates on the go with the mobile app.

"As more organizations embrace hybrid meetings, we want to empower productivity whether teams are virtual, in-person or a mix of both," said Krish Ramineni, CEO of Fireflies.ai. "Our mobile app brings the same amazing AI transcription and summarization capabilities to physical meetings."

A key highlight of the mobile app is that Fireflies is providing unlimited free transcription for all in-person meetings recorded through the app. This is one of the most valuable free editions offered in the AI transcription landscape.

"With the Fireflies mobile app, capturing and transcribing in-person conversations just got seamless," said Krish Ramineni. "No more scribbling notes or losing key details. Our AI assistant, Fred, works tirelessly so you can focus on the meeting instead of taking notes."

The Fireflies mobile app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.fireflies.ai/mobile.

About Fireflies.ai:

Fireflies.ai is an AI notetaker that helps transcribe, summarize, and analyze meetings. Whether it's over video conferencing or in-person meetings, Fireflies works seamlessly on web and mobile. Fireflies is based in California and backed by leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, Canaan Partners, and other tech executives from Salesforce, Microsoft, Facebook, and Slack.

