VoltAero's Intelligent Mobile Charger for the Cassio 330 and Other Electric Aircraft Makes Its World Debut at the Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / A universal mobile charger for the Cassio family of electric-hybrid airplanes and other electric aircraft was unveiled by VoltAero at this week's Dubai Airshow.

The intelligent mobile charger for Cassio airplanes and other e-aircraft is shown on VoltAero's exhibit stand at the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates. (Photos ©VoltAero)

This intelligent charging unit is part of VoltAero's strategy to create the infrastructure for its Cassio airplane family, which begins with the five-seat Cassio 330. The charger also will be offered for applications with other e-aircraft and eVTOLs.

Capable of delivering energy to recharge the Cassio 330 in approximately 30 minutes, the charger uses a smart combination of supercapacitors and batteries for a power output of 100 kw. As part of the unit's "intelligence," it can be programmed for autonomous deployment to a designated location at an airport or landing zone for aircraft recharging.

"This latest development underscores how VoltAero and its partners already are taking steps beyond our development of the breakthrough Cassio family to evolve an optimized infrastructure that will support the e-aircraft sector," said Jean Botti, VoltAero's CEO and Chief Technology Officer.

In addition to the intelligent charger unit's world debut at this week's Dubai Airshow, the VoltAero display in the Dubai World Center (exhibit stand V64) includes Kawasaki Motors' four-cylinder and six-cylinder internal combustion engines for the Cassio aircraft's electric-hybrid propulsion module. These engines will be able to operate with hydrogen, with VoltAero targeting a Cassio 330 electric-hydrogen demonstrator for 2025.

VoltAero's Cassio family will be a highly capable and reliable aircraft product line for regional commercial operators, air taxi/charter companies, private owners, as well as in utility-category service for cargo, postal delivery and medical evacuation (Medevac) applications.

By integrating VoltAero's patented electric-hybrid propulsion system into the company's purpose-designed airframe, Cassio will deliver an order of magnitude higher performance as compared to the current competition, and provide significantly lower operational costs.

The VoltAero propulsion concept is unique: Cassio aircraft will utilize an electric motor in the aft fuselage-mounted hybrid propulsion unit for all-electric power during taxi, takeoff, primary flight (if the distance traveled is less than 150 km.), and landing. The hybrid feature - with the internal combustion engine - comes into play as a range extender, recharging the batteries while in flight. Additionally, this hybrid element serves as a backup in the event of a problem with the electric propulsion, ensuring true fail-safe functionality.

