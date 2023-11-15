John Galt Solutions & FourKites Reveal Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Real-time Insights Deliver Mission-Critical Supply Chain Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today revealed a partnership with?leading supply chain visibility provider, FourKites. The partnership accelerates a company's ability to tap into a comprehensive set of real-time supply chain insights and visibility data to gain a transparent and full view of their end-to-end supply chain. This further enables companies to predict disruptions in advance, mitigate their impact and automate their responses with unparalleled precision.

In today's hyper-accelerated and complex environment, it is mission-critical to extend supply chain visibility beyond transportation. Together, FourKites and John Galt Solutions deliver data insights and actionable intelligence to unlock and guide strategic decision-making at scale. Integrating John Galt Solutions' AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform with FourKites' real-time supply chain insights, companies can quickly detect and mitigate risks, receive shipment tracking data, fine-tune warehouse plans in-line with transportation schedules, and receive a new level of continuous visibility across the extended supply chain ecosystem to better orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain decisions.

"Together, FourKites and John Galt Solutions empower businesses to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains with precision and agility," said Nimesh Patel, Vice President of Global Alliances & Partnerships at FourKites. "As recognized leaders in the supply chain industry, this partnership unlocks transformative value for our customers to accelerate their competitive advantage by utilizing visibility data throughout the broader supply chain planning process."

"To make the right decisions when and where they are needed requires immediate access to the right data and insights from across the connected enterprise," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "By working closely with FourKites, we're providing a fully connected view of the supply chain to drive mission-critical intelligence to make the right informed decisions. This partnership empowers business leaders with extended visibility across the entire supply chain, enhancing their ability to sense, mitigate risk, and create agile, disruption-proof supply chains. Together, we ensure our customers stay one step ahead to navigate the most challenging scenarios with confidence and drive superior results."

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world's most recognized brands - including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies - trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803636/john-galt-solutions-fourkites-reveal-partnership-to-deliver-end-to-end-supply-chain-visibility