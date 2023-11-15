Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Eugene R. Elrod, a highly regarded member of the oil and gas regulatory bar, has joined the firm's Washington, DC office as a partner in the energy regulatory group. Elrod comes to the firm from Latham & Watkins LLP.

"I'm excited to welcome Gene to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Gene is a highly respected practitioner, whose wealth of experience further strengthens our market-leading oil and gas regulatory practice."

Elrod joins the firm with over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas regulatory space, primarily focusing on pipeline matters. He provides counsel and representation to owners of energy assets across the oil, natural gas and power sectors on complex regulatory matters and related commercial issues. He also advises on regulatory issues arising in large-scale mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings and capital markets offerings. His clients have included a diverse mix of oil and gas producers, pipelines, storage and local distribution companies, electric utilities and other participants in wholesale power markets, and large industrial consumers of electric power and natural gas. He has also advised clients on energy-transition matters involving carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

"Gene is unsurpassed in his knowledge and experience in the energy regulatory space," said Mark K. Lewis, chair of Bracewell's oil and gas regulatory practice and managing partner of the firm's Washington, DC office. "Gene is a recognized leader in the practice. His arrival further enhances our reputation, depth and experience in FERC regulatory matters as well as our overall pipeline practice."

Elrod brings a sophisticated approach to regulatory matters that draws on his experience in government service and private practice. He served as a trial lawyer at the Federal Power Commission - the predecessor of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) - working on natural gas pipeline and electric utility rate matters. In private practice, he has represented clients in litigation at FERC, in state courts, and before state regulatory agencies, Canada's National Energy Board (now Canada Energy Regulator) and arbitral panels. Elrod was a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, before joining Latham & Watkins as a partner in 2017.

Bracewell has one of the nation's top oil and gas regulatory practices, and is highly regarded for creative solutions to regulatory issues that allow oil and gas clients to achieve their commercial objectives. More than any other law firm, Bracewell routinely represents midstream companies in the development of significant projects, day-to-day operations, expansions, commercial opportunities, disputes and ongoing regulatory and commercial requirements.

"Bracewell is an outstanding firm, with one of the leading oil and gas regulatory practices in the country. I'm excited to join a thriving and dynamic team and work with my new partners in serving the needs of our clients," said Elrod.

Elrod graduated with an A.B. from Dartmouth College and earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

