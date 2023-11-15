Inno Neat has developed a solar-powered water filter that removes contaminants such as bacteria, viruses and heavy metals for rural communities.From pv magazine France Kenyan startup Inno Neat has developed a solar-powered water filter that removes contaminants such as bacteria, viruses and heavy metals. The company claims to have already deployed three prototypes of "SafiSolar" for women's groups in western Kenya. The units reportedly provide an average of 5,000 liters of drinking water to around 250 homes daily. "Over the next two to five years, we aim to expand our impact by expanding to more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...