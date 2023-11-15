Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market size worth $ 52.37 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 47.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Size By Component, By Technology, By End-User Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.80 % from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 52.37 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6834

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: Transforming Industries and Paving the Future

Revolutionizing Industries with AI Technology

In a groundbreaking development, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the landscape of manufacturing, enabling machines to take on tasks that were once the domain of human expertise. From learning and planning to speech recognition and problem-solving, AI's impact is far-reaching, touching key sectors such as gaming, expert systems, vision systems, intelligent robots, and natural language processing.

AI's Impact on Robotics

The fusion of computer vision and machine learning within AI is not only transforming but revolutionizing the robotics industry. Material processing, aviation, healthcare, agriculture, and energy are witnessing a paradigm shift in operations through the implementation of AI-driven automation, fostering enhanced equipment issue detection and operational automation.

Government Investment and Industry Adoption

The spotlight on AI has attracted significant attention from governments, resulting in increased investments and initiatives. Industries spanning aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive are swiftly adopting AI, creating a burgeoning demand for innovative industrial solutions.

Cloud Computing and Dynamic Solutions

The confluence of robust cloud computing infrastructure and dynamic AI solutions is a game-changer for the Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market. AI's pervasive role in expediting commercial processes, automating risky tasks, and supplementing skilled labor positions this technology as a cornerstone for the future of manufacturing.

Unlocking the full potential of AI systems necessitates a specialized skill set. Managing, developing, and integrating AI systems demands the expertise of experienced data scientists or developers, contributing to the current scarcity of skilled professionals and posing a unique challenge to Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market growth.

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite challenges such as manufacturers' initial reluctance, a shortage of qualified labor, data privacy concerns, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential of AI in manufacturing remains promising. The technology's ability to enhance operating efficiency, intelligent business processes, and combat the impacts of COVID-19 through automation signals substantial opportunities for Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market players.

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Regional Dynamics

North America emerges as a frontrunner in AI adoption, propelled by successful government initiatives. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for remarkable growth, driven by exponential investments in artificial intelligence, marking a pivotal shift in the global manufacturing landscape.

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Key Players

The global stage witnesses the dominance of major players such as Google LLC, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Limited, Atomwise, Inc., Clarifai, Inc, Enlitic, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IBM Watson Health, and Intel Corporation. This competitive landscape is characterized by strategic development, market share dynamics, and a comprehensive ranking analysis.

In the dynamic realm of Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, this transformative journey unfolds with unparalleled opportunities, challenges, and industry leaders driving the future of manufacturing innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market into Component, Technology, End-User Industry, And Geography.

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by Component Hardware Software Services

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by Technology Deep Learning Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Machine Vision

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by End-User Industry Healthcare Manufacturing Agriculture BFSI Media & Advertising Automotive & Transportation Healthcare Others

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market By Products and Services (Products, Services), By Measurement (On-line, In-line), By End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers), By Technique (Spectroscopy, Chromatography), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Process Automation Market By Business Function (Sales Process Automation, Supply Chain Automation, Claims Automation), By Component (Solution, Service), By Verticals (Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail), By Geography, And Forecast

Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tools Market By Product (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication), By Enterprises (Large enterprises, Medium enterprises, Small enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) Market By Product (Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, Power & energy), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Best Smart Manufacturing Companies structuring with innovation and technology

Visualize Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market-size-worth--52-37-billion-globally-by-2030-at-47-80-cagr-verified-market-research-301989100.html