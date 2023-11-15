Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2023 | 17:26
169 Leser
Rockwell Automation: A Better Way To Manage Produced Water

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / More than crude oil is extracted from oilfields. Naturally occurring water-or "produced water"-is a byproduct that must be managed in an environmentally compliant way.

A key partner in recycling produced water is Endpoint Industrial Controls. Headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, the company is part of the Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PartnerNetwork program and uses Rockwell technologies to create end customer solutions.

For example, one of Endpoint's customers operates more than a dozen geographically dispersed water recycling facilities and pipelines, managing 1.2 million barrels of produced water per day. That makes flexibility a priority, with permanent facilities and mobile units engineered on a project-by-project basis.

The benefits of produced water treatment and recycling reach beyond the oil fields. When a pipeline ruptured and dumped more than 500,000 gallons of crude oil, Endpoint's customer helped remediate the impact. According to the EPA, the surface water treatment system effectively treated and discharged up to 4.5 million gallons of water per day-more than 35 million gallons total when the water remediation efforts were completed.

Learn more about how Rockwell control systems are helping Endpoint Industrial Controls create units responsive enough to manage up to 3,000 gallons of water a minute-or 100,000 barrels a day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803738/a-better-way-to-manage-produced-water

