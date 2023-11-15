Antora says its thermal batteries offer a cost-effective way to store energy and produce high-temperature industrial heat and electricity on demandFrom pv magazine USA Antora Energy received a grant for over $4 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to scale up its heat-to-power thermophotovoltaic technology, which can store renewable power as heat in blocks of solid carbon. Thermophotovoltaics (TPV) is a power generation technology that uses thermal radiation to generate electricity in photovoltaic cells. A TPV system generally consists of a thermal emitter that can reach high temperatures, ...

