Stock Day Media: C-Bond Systems, Inc. Discusses Record-Breaking 3rd Quarter Results with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBNT) ("the Company"), a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is proven to strengthen glass for architectural applications. CEO of the Company, Scott R. Silverman, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "C-Bond Systems, Inc. and our subsidiary Patriot Glass Solutions is a one-of-a-kind business," shared Silverman. "We have unique technology with a unique intellectual property portfolio with 22 patents pending, as well as a valuation for over $33 million for our IP by a 3rd-party valuation firm," he explained. "The majority of our portfolio came out of Rice University," said Silverman. "Our technology is focused on strengthening brittle materials."

"Our technologies today are in the architectural business and are marketed primarily through our Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary," continued Silverman. "We have two products that have evolved through our technology," he added. "Our original product, C-Bond Secure, is a forced entry-resistant technology," said Silverman, adding that the product is designed to deter break ins. "Our flagship product is C-Bond Bullet Resistant System (BRS), which actually stops bullets," he said. "We have been certified by a 3rd-party independent source with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards up to level IIA to stop five rounds at 15 feet."

The conversation then turned to the Company's record-breaking 3rd quarter financial results, which included $814,000 in revenues. "The catalyst has been Patriot Glass Solutions and the technologies we just discussed," shared Silverman. "We have a strong presence in Texas, our home state, which is currently the only state in the country that has mandated the use of security window film and/or fencing on the first level of all public schools with a deadline of August 2025," he said. "We did have a substantial amount of growth this quarter in the commercial sector as well, including airports, police departments, and other commercial buildings," said Silverman. "We also recently announced some purchase orders that are not reflected in that revenue."

"We expect the 4th quarter to be strong and we expect 2024 to be very strong," continued Silverman. "We have the right technology at the right place and the right time for the issues that this country is facing right now."

"What is the company looking forward to shortly after the New Year?", asked Dunehoo. "We do currently have a backlog of orders," said Silverman. "We expect to grow significantly by the school markets, followed by the government and commercial sectors," he said. "We have continued to build out our dealer network with Patriot Glass Solutions dealers, which now includes 36 dealers around the country," said Silverman, before elaborating on the potential of this network. "We are in business to create revenue and create value for our shareholders, but what we do can help save lives."

"Would you ever consider growth by acquisition or are you focused on organic growth at this time?", asked Dunehoo. "Yes, we would consider growth by acquisition," said Silverman. "We have made one acquisition in the last five years, which was our largest distributor, which has formed the foundation of Patriot Glass Solutions. "We expect growth from our own division and from our dealer body, but acquisitions may be smart if the balance sheet is lined up appropriately with the capitalization."

"Do you expect to raise additional capital in the future?", asked Dunehoo. "We now have just one convertible note left, which was facilitated by the sale of our automotive division," said Silverman. "We do not currently need to raise any capital," he shared. "However, an acquisition would take additional capital raises, but operationally we are fine and I do not foresee any capital raises in the near future."

To close the interview, Silverman encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements as they continue to grow.

To hear Scott Silverman's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8401055-c-bond-systems-inc-discusses-record-breaking-3rd-quarter-results-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is proven to strengthen glass for architectural applications. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company expects the 4th quarter to be strong and we expect 2024 to be very strong; the likelihood that the Company expects to grow significantly by the school markets, followed by the government and commercial sectors; the likelihood that the Company expects growth from its own division and from its dealer body; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company's and its customers' ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company's ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.com

(602) 821-1102

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803689/c-bond-systems-inc-discusses-record-breaking-3rd-quarter-results-with-the-stock-day-podcast