Leaders in Sustainability Needed: Judge the Environment+Energy Leader Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Environment+Energy Leader:

Environment+Energy Leader, a leading B2B news website dedicated to sustainability and energy management, is currently seeking a handful of seasoned executives to join this year's prestigious panel of judges for the current E+E Leader Awards season, now in its 12th year. This esteemed awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in sustainable and energy efficient products and solutions, as well as outstanding outcomes in environmental and energy management projects.

We welcome applications from C-Suite executives, presidents, vice presidents, engineers, software experts, and other management professionals who are passionate about sustainability, energy efficiency, ESG, and environmental stewardship. Volunteer judges will be expected to dedicate a maximum of 10 hours over a two-month period (January to March) for the evaluation of submissions.

Ideal candidates should demonstrate:

A solid foundation in business and proven leadership across any sector.

A keen understanding and appreciation of sustainability, energy, and environmental innovations.

The ability to objectively evaluate award entries, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment process.

Selected judges will play a critical role in:

Evaluating submissions based on innovation, performance, and impact.

Providing valuable insights and feedback to entrants.

Upholding the integrity and high standards of the E+E Leader Awards.

Judges receive:

Access to exclusive networking with prominent industry leaders.

Recognition as a field expert and leader, including a Judges eBadge to showcase your volunteerism on your professional profile.

Insightful learning experiences through a unique lens on the latest trends and innovations in sustainability and energy management while reviewing submissions.

Opportunities to serve as a panelist at the E+E Leader Virtual Solutions Summit in June 2024.

Inclusion of your profile and biography in the 2024 Award Winner eBook, highlighting your contributions and expertise.

Opportunities to contribute as a Guest Author on the E+E Leader site throughout 2024, offering a platform for your insights and thought leadership.

"We are excited to welcome new judges to our panel this year, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise to the E+E Leader Awards. Their contributions are vital in identifying and honoring the outstanding achievements in this space," said Kay Harrison at Environment+Energy Leader.

For more information about the E+E Leader Awards and the judging process, please visit E+E Leader Awards or contact Awards@environmentenergyleader.com.

About Environment+Energy Leader:

Environment+Energy Leader is a premier B2B news platform serving over 200,000 unique readers monthly, offering the latest news, trends, and analysis in sustainability, ESG and energy management. Our audience includes C-Suite executives and other top management-level professionals committed to enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency within their organizations.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803768/leaders-in-sustainability-needed-judge-the-environmentenergy-leader-awards