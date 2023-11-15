Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Group Launches Online Store with Shopify Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, along with new business partner and newly elected board member celebrity Chef, Scott Conant, have officially launched the Company's exclusive online store which will initially feature the Company's current gluten-free pasta line, specialty pasta sauce and will include soon to be released products. Our products and selections will be offered on the Company's Shopify page at https://kissesfromitaly-retail.myshopify.com

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, commented, "Over the years we have had a resounding demand from our customers and shareholders for our products. Up until this moment, our products were available in retail stores in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Now, we are extending our product offerings with our online store across North America."

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, also commented, "The team is excited to be rolling this out. We went with the Shopify platform as it offers great flexibility and reliability in all factors related to the online shopping setup and overall customer service experience. The product offerings will definitely grow as we go. Ferri added, "I am also happy to mention that we are currently working on new products and personalized merchandise that will be coming very soon. Scott, myself, and the rest of our team are well into the process of finalizing the last steps to make the next set of products available to everyone. These products are definitely something we enjoy ourselves and are very happy to be sharing it with everyone"

This release by the Company follows the most recent update Kisses From Italy and celebrity chef Scott Conant unveiling the team's new brand logo of the 'The Ponte San'gwich & Italian Deli' the Company's newest wholly-owned subsidiary to house the new brand and concept. This release also follows the recent announcement of Scott Conant being appointed and accepting the nomination to Kisses From Italy's board of directors.

Kisses From Italy Retail Store: https://kissesfromitaly-retail.myshopify.com

About Chef Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality. With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes Mora Italian (Phoenix, AZ), The Americano (Scottsdale, AZ and Atlanta, GA), and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills (Monticello, NY). He has also published four cookbooks: New Italian Cooking, Bold Italian, The Scarpetta Cookbook, and his newest and most personal book to date, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen, which launched in September 2021. Conant has been a popular presence on Food Network for years, becoming a fan favorite as a recurring judge on Chopped since 2009 and frequent co-host of Beat Bobby Flay. As Chef Conant embarks on new opportunities, he looks forward to continuing to share his enduring philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of simplicity. For more information, visit ScottConant.com.

About "The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli"

The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli is a wholly-owned subsidiary by Kisses From Italy and houses the new brand alliance and concept developed with Scott Conant, Food Network celebrity, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, and cookbook author. Chef Scott Conant and his team will be taking the lead on the branding and concept development initiative in collaboration with the Kisses From Italy team. Fransmart, a worldwide industry leader in the global franchise development market and current advisor to Kisses From Italy, will play the key role of serving as the group's exclusive global franchise developer and representative.

The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian Deli SM name is inspired by the tight-knit Italian community, nicknamed "Pontes," who lived in Scott's neighborhood where he was born and raised in Waterbury, Connecticut. They were a group of ex-pats from Pontelandolfo, Italy that settled in the States in the late 1930's. The camaraderie that they fostered, and many years spent around the kitchen table with family conjures up nostalgic and fond memories.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and its partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

About Kisses From Italy Inc.

Kisses From Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses From Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverages, and various other products. In November 2020, Kisses From Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The company operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy, in October 2019. In September 2019, FINRA approved our common stock for trading, and in October 2019, it approved our common stock for up-listing to the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is made to cautionary statements outlined in the company's most recent SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com.

Contact Information:

Kisses From Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses From Italy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803760/kisses-from-italy-group-launches-online-store-with-shopify-platform