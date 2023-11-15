MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation: TYAN announces new server line-up powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC (9004/8004 Series) and AMD Ryzen (7000 Series) Processors at SC23

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry leader in server platform design and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, debuts its new server line-up for 4th Gen AMD EPYC & AMD Ryzen Processors at SC23, Booth #1917, in the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO, November 13-16.

AMD EPYC 9004 processor features leadership performance and is optimized for a wide range of HPC, cloud-native computing and Generative AI workloads

TYAN offers server platforms supporting the AMD EPYC 9004 processors that provide up to 128 Zen 4C cores and 256 MB of L3 Cache for dynamic cloud-native applications with high performance, density, energy efficiency, and compatibility.

TYAN Transport CX GC68C-B8056, a single-socket 1U cloud server supports AMD EPYC 9004 processors, featuring 24 DDR5-4800 DIMM slots and 12 hot-swap, tool less NVMe U.2 drive bays, the GC68C-B8056 platform supports the top-bin EPYC 9004 CPU with redundant power supplies in 80-plus Titanium efficiency. The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is the other AMD EPYC 9004 platform that designed in 2U 4-node fashion for high-density cloud server deployment. Each server node features 16 DDR5-4800 DIMM slots, 4 hot-swap, tool-less E1.s drive bays, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and 1 standard PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. The system cooling fans and power supplies are rear access and hot swappable for best serviceability.

The Transport HX TN85-B8261 is 2U dual-socket server platform designed with 24 DDR5-4800 DIMM slots, 8 hot-swap, tool-less NVMe U.2 drive bays, 4 double-wide and 2 low-profile PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The platform supports up to four professional GPU cards deployment to meet the growing need of Generative AI and various HPC workloads.

AMD EPYC 8004 processors designed to be a highly energy efficient CPU for single-socket platforms and these processors are ideal for space and power-constrained deployments

"As a long-term AMD ecosystem partner, we have been dedicated to developing AMD processor-based platforms to provide customers with more up-to-date, reliable, high performance and power-efficient solutions," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation.

Powered by the new AMD EPYC 8004 processors which deliver strong performance, energy efficiency and built-in security capabilities for datacenters and diverse edge server deployments, TYAN Transport CX GC73A-B8046 is designed in 1U form factor that accommodates 12 DDR5-4800 RDIMM slots, 12 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays, OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and 2 standard PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. One double-wide GPU card can be installed in the system for AI inference, cloud gaming, or VDI applications.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor for cloud gaming and lightweight server use cases in datacenters

TYAN also provide AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor-based platforms for lightweight server use cases in datacenters. TYAN Transport CX HG68-B8016, a multi-node AMD Ryzen 7000 server platform supporting general GPU cards for cloud gaming applications. TYAN Transport CX HG68-B8016 system accommodate 5 AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor-based compute nodes in a 6U enclosure, each node supports 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for double-wide GPU card deployment and 2 PCIe 4.0 slots for additional network connections.

The 2nd implementation of AMD Ryzen server is Transport CX GX40-B8016, a compact, shallow single-socket 1U AMD Ryzen server platform designed for datacenter front-end portal and edge computing applications. It supports 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, up to 4 internal SATA drives, 2 NVMe M.2 slots and 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. "Leveraging the support of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, TYAN Transport CX GX40-B8016 is optimized for cost-effective computing requirement for both datacenter and cloud-edge applications." said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation.

