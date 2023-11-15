Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Albertsons Companies' Associate Selected as a 2023 Progressive Grocer GenNext Winner

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Cos' Melissa Kral, GenNext Winner

We're pleased to celebrate Melissa Kral, Sr. Manager of Sustainability, for being selected as a 2023 Progressive Grocer GenNext winner! The GenNext program honors emerging grocery leaders who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to a career in the food retailing industry and the communities their company serves.

Melissa has played an important role in launching Recipe for Change, Albertsons Companies' strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. Among other accomplishments, she led workstreams to elevate our approach to external reporting - including the expansion of our annual sustainability report from a single-page flyer to a more than 50-page document - and developed ways to engage both employees and customers in our ESG journey.

Please join us in congratulating Melissa on her incredible recognition!

See the full list of winners here.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803796/albertsons-companies-associate-selected-as-a-2023-progressive-grocer-gennext-winner

