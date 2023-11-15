COM-HPC Mini enables maximum performance in miniature format

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces the development of a COM-HPC Mini module based on the COM-HPC 1.2 specification approved by PICMG on 6 October 2023.

With the ratification of the COM-HPC 1.2 specification to COM-HPC Mini, PICMG has significantly extended the high-performance standard. Customers now benefit from the broad scalability of the standard, offering new application possibilities.

The COM-HPC Mini module measures only 95 mm x 70 mm and thus complements the COM-HPC standard with a more compact format compared to the COM-HPC client and server formats. With a high-speed connector of 400 pins, including two 10 GbE interfaces and 16x PCIe lanes that support up to PCIe Gen5, as well as 4 USB 4 interfaces, including Thunderbolt and DisplayPort Alternate Mode, the increasing requirements for high-speed IO interfaces are now being taken into account also in the small form factor segment.

Kontron is developing a COM-HPC Mini module based on the next generation Intel CoreTM technology, thus providing a solution with the highest possible performance in a compact and space-saving format for compute-intensive applications as well as demanding control and visualization tasks with minimal space requirements.

With the expansion of Kontron's wide range of COM-HPC implementations in various performance levels and functionalities, the perfect module can now be selected to match the requirements of the individual IIoT application.

"COM-HPC Mini enables the integration of ultra-high-performance COMs in the smallest application areas. It is crucial that the technical possibilities of the Intel Next Gen CoreTM platforms can be fully utilized," explains Irene Hahner, Product Manager COM-HPC Modules at Kontron.

