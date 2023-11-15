The "Winter Wear: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Winter Wear Market to Reach $432.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Winter Wear estimated at US$306.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$432.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global winter wear market, focusing on annual sales in US$ Million from 2014 to 2030. It covers past, current, and future trends in winter wear, including various product types such as coats jackets, sweaters cardigans, shawls scarves, and other product categories.

Coats Jackets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$241 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sweaters Cardigans segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Additionally, the analysis distinguishes between sales for men, women, and children within each region, allowing for a more detailed understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The analysis is conducted across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Winter Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The report also includes a historic review of market performance from 2014 to 2021, offering insights into the compound annual growth rates (CAGR) during that period. Moreover, it provides a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for each region in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $306.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $432.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Winter Wear Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Backcountry.com, LLC

CustomInk LLC

Gap, Inc.

J.C. Penney Co., Inc.

Kohl's Corporation

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Macy's, Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc.

VF Corporation

Wal-Mart, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ku6gn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115608513/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900