- Srijan wins third Engage Award for delivering the most ambitious and productive digital experiences -

Srijan, the technology and engineering division for Material, a global strategy and customer experience transformation consultancy, is proud to announce it has been named a 2023 Acquia Engage Award winner for its work with INSEAD The Business School for the World in the Most Impactful Tech Stack Integration category.

The Acquia Engage Awards recognize organizations that go above and beyond to craft and deliver outstanding digital experiences leveraging the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (Acquia Open DXP).

Srijan partnered with INSEAD to revolutionize its digital strategy, improve user engagement, and strengthen its brand identity by building an agile, efficient, and unified digital platform, aligning technology with business strategy to drive growth and success. By utilizing third-party integrations and CDP implementation, Srijan streamlined user journeys with an engaging, cohesive, and effective digital presence.

"INSEAD's success with our tailored solution approach truly exemplifies our commitment to excellence and value," said Saurabh Das, Chief Delivery Officer for Material. "Being recognized with this award is a testament of our team's relentless focus on delivering impactful solutions that provide unprecedented value for our customers."

"I appreciate very much the strategic partnership we have with Srijan. It was a very challenging project and Srijan has proven to be a trusted partner, working closely with us in navigating and resolving problems not only from a technical standpoint but also on a stakeholders management front," said Choo Tatt Saw, CIO for INSEAD.

Dov Campbell, Director Digital Communications for INSEAD, added: "Our strong collaboration with Srijan enabled us to create a robust, adaptable and seamlessly integrated website that remains true to our initial vision."

"Our partnership with INSEAD has been dynamic and engaging, where each milestone was met with tailored solutions and a shared commitment to excellence. This award is a testament to that agile and collaborative spirit," said Rupa Mistry, Delivery Director for Material.

This year's Engage Awards received hundreds of entries spanning a variety of industries and regions in 26 categories. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, results, overall user experience, and other criteria. Learn more about how Srijan leveraged Acquia and other tech stacks with the case study here.

About Srijan, A Material Company

Srijan, a Material company, is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital paths to better futures for a wide range of businesses, from Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits worldwide. We bring advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across FMCG, aviation, telecom, technology, and others. Srijan is a Drupal Enterprise Partner Diamond Certified Contributor and Drupal leader, with 350+ Drupal engineers, and 110+ Acquia certifications.

In 2021, Srijan was acquired by Material, a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology a proprietary science systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world's most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design and build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. For more information visit https://www.materialplus.io/.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions.

Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialized Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 10,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

