Shinnecock Indian Nation of New York Celebrates Grand Opening of Little Beach Harvest Dispensary

First Tribally-Owned and Operated Tax-Free Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary on Shinnecock Tribal Territory in Southampton, New York

SOUTHAMPTON, NY / November 15, 2023 / The Shinnecock Indian Nation (the "Shinnecock Nation" or "the Nation"), a federally recognized Native American tribe living on their traditional lands on the eastern end of Long Island, celebrated the grand opening of Little Beach Harvest today with a traditional ceremony and ribbon cutting. The 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary is located at 56 Montauk Highway in Southampton, N.Y. Little Beach Harvest marks the first tribally-owned and operated tax-free cannabis dispensary in Suffolk County.

Little Beach Harvest's grand opening ceremony was held at the newly constructed two-story building. Attendees included the Shinnecock Nation's Council of Trustees, the Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division, Tribal members, local neighbors, supportive tribes and organizations, and business leaders. The Shinnecock Monument on Sunrise Highway also reflected news of the opening, welcoming all from Eastern Long Island and beyond.

Chairman Bryan Polite of the Shinnecock Nation said, "I am thrilled we are officially opened on Shinnecock Sovereign Territory. We look forward to serving the community and ensuring a first-class experience." Chairman Polite continued, "This triumphant milestone is significant to our Nation as we enter the cannabis market, creating jobs, business alliances, and access to all. Our journey has just begun, and we invite all of New York to visit our beautiful dispensary and experience what Shinnecock has to offer."

The dispensary's opening culminates eight years of lobbying, outreach, development, and planning. In his closing remarks, Chairman Polite said, "I would like to thank all the people who made today possible, our former Trustees, Shinnecock Tribal members, our lobbyist, lawyers, and local elected leaders. Additionally, I would like to thank our long-time investor and tribal development partner, Todd Bergeron of Connor Green, and Barre Hampe, a consultant for Connor Green and a Shinnecock Tribal citizen. Their tireless efforts helped get the project over the finish line." The Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division will oversee all operations for each component according to the Shinnecock Nation's tribal cannabis laws.

To mark this auspicious grand opening, the Nation prepared traditional gifts for those who have played integral roles in their journey to make this operation a reality. For the Shinnecock people, gift-giving and trading with Northeastern tribes, especially during this time of year, is a cultural practice that Little Beach Harvest includes in its core business values.

Chenae Bullock, Managing Director of Little Beach Harvest and Tribal citizen of the Shinnecock Nation said, "We are grateful to our former and present investors and those who have supported us on this journey. Little Beach Harvest dispensary is just one example of our preparedness for the future. As Shinnecock people, our goal is always to prepare for the next seven generations and beyond."

The traditional cultural practices of gift-giving were witnessed by guests in attendance. Indigenous nations from the region, including relative tribes from the Akawasene Territory (Franklin County, NY), exchanged gifts. It was a memorable experience to witness during Native American Heritage Month.

Tribes in New York State have historically had trade agreements but have recently included cannabis as part of their agreements. In connection with the Nation's long-standing relationship and respect for plant medicine, Little Beach Harvest's mission is to provide access to alternative, natural ways of healing and trusted cannabis products in a way that suits the needs of its customers.

"Throughout the millennia, the Shinnecock people have been leaders in environmental stewardship. Our shop will offer the world our culture, honor this sacred plant, increase awareness, and provide resources for all. For Tribal nations like ours, this is how we build economic sustainability," said Bullock.

Designed by Hamptons-based architects T-Arch Studio , Little Beach Harvest evokes a modern trading post featuring organic aesthetics with natural stone and light wood elements reflective of the Nation's connection to their land. Tribal citizens worked closely with architects to intentionally use Indigenous wood, such as cedar. The Shinnecock Nation Environmental Department, Natural Resources Department, and Cultural Enrichment Department also worked closely with project management teams DNA Multi Services, LLC, J2H Partners , and award-winning builders Rycon Construction, Inc. to ensure proper Tribal protocols were followed before land clearing. Indigenous plants were incorporated into the landscape design under the direction of a Shinnecock ethnobotanist. Tribal citizens also consulted on interior design elements reflective of Shinnecock culture.

About Little Beach Harvest and Shinnecock Indian Nation

Shinnecock Indian Nation is a federally recognized Native American tribe located on its ancestral territory on Long Island, N.Y. The multi-year development of Little Beach Harvest creates a unique cannabis destination in the Hamptons. Little Beach Harvest is wholly owned and operated by the Shinnecock Nation on its sovereign land. The Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division regulates Little Beach Harvest under the Shinnecock Nation's Tribal cannabis laws. Little Beach Harvest's mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing while creating economic prosperity and sustainability for the community. The dispensary will offer a wide variety of adult-use cannabis products, plus community outreach, education, and social events centered around plant medicines. www.LittleBeachHarvest.co .

