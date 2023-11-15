Huawei Cloud: Unleash Cloud and Boost Business Excellence in Europe

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 PARIS kicked off today. During the "Accelerate Intelligence for Europe" Summit, Huawei Cloud showcased its expertise and shared successful use cases across various industries in terms of technology, business, and ecosystem.

In her opening remarks, Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, expressed her gratitude to customers and partners for their unwavering support in Huawei Cloud's continued growth in Europe. She reaffirmed the company's commitment to creating value for the region. "Huawei Cloud is dedicated to building a strong local ecosystem and empowering European enterprises to grow globally through our cloud," she stated. "We look forward to achieving shared success with our customers and partners."

As of now, Huawei Cloud operates 30 Regions and 84 availability zones globally, with 42,000 partners and 5 million developers. Huawei Cloud has launched a series of innovative cloud services and solutions. Pangu models have been widely used across industries. GaussDB redefines database building. MetaStudio, the digital content production pipeline of Huawei Cloud, puts virtual humans at the fingertips of every individual and every enterprise.

Tim Tao, President of Huawei Cloud Europe, presented a keynote speech titled "Translate Our Cloud Expertise to Your Business Excellence." He shared Huawei Cloud's progress in Europe over the past year: Huawei Cloud has expanded its global footprint by launching cloud Regions in Ireland and Türkiye. Additionally, local teams have been deployed in Ireland, Türkiye, Hungary, Germany, and France to provide operational excellence and technical support. In Europe, Huawei Cloud experienced a remarkable 121% growth in its customer base and a significant increase in its number of partners. Recognizing the importance of startups, Huawei Cloud has launched dedicated programs that have made good progress.

Tim remarked, "Looking forward, we will work harder with you to accelerate digital transformation and intelligent upgrade in Europe."

Local success stories also continue to emerge. Travelgate, a leading online travel market network, partnered with Huawei Cloud to build a highly available, performing, and scalable cloud native architecture. Their service SLA has reached an impressive 99.95%, and systems are scaled just in a flash. 433, the world's largest football community, also collaborated with Huawei Cloud to modernize their application, enabling fans around the globe to seamlessly engage in real-time discussions and celebrations over any football game.

Huawei Cloud proposes three measures to empower more customers for digital, intelligence, and business excellence:

1. Build an excellence team. Huawei Cloud is continuously increasing its investment in Europe to establish operational excellence and customer success teams, building a three-layer service system for responsive and tailored support. The local operational excellence teams and onsite technical experts help customers design, plan, and implement their cloud migration strategies. The local Huawei Cloud technical team provides 24/7 online technical support and comprehensive excellence services to ensure seamless customer experiences.

2. Build an excellence model.Huawei Cloud assists customers in building excellence in organizations, architectures, and processes tailored to their unique business scenarios based on Huawei Cloud's globalization best practices and customization experiences. By providing the optimal architecture and deterministic operations, Huawei Cloud paves the way for customers to go, use, and manage the cloud better.

3. Build an excellence platform. Premium services and a robust local ecosystem enable sustainable digital transformation. In the next three years, Huawei Cloud will cultivate 20,000 local developers through the Huawei Cloud Academy and develop joint solutions with 1,000 local partners to help them expand their business locally and globally. The startup programs will extend cloud resources, technologies, and go-to-market support to 800 European startups.

At the event, Ray, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Europe Marketing and Solutions, and Leon Yu, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem, introduced Huawei Cloud's cloud native technologies and ecosystem services in their speeches "Make the Most of Cloud and Become a New Cloud Native" and "Driving Growth Through Cloud Ecosystem".

The event culminated in the launch of the Huawei Cloud Startup Program for Europe and the "Go Cloud, Grow Cloud" Partner Program, signifying Huawei Cloud's unwavering commitment to fostering comprehensive collaboration with European startups and partners to achieve shared success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278075/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278077/Image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278076/image_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-unleash-cloud-and-boost-business-excellence-in-europe-301989619.html