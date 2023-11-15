Mogadishu, Somalia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - On 6th November 2023, SIMAD University hosted an official launching ceremony for The Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE Institute) with the presence of esteemed officials from the office of the President of Somalia, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, and private sector and civil society organizations. The event was filled with vibrant colors and excitement as the university unveiled its latest initiative to address the most pressing issue of climate change and environmental degradation in Somalia.







Official Ribbon Cutting on the ceremony for The Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE Institute)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/187233_7397cc1ad4f6b82b_001full.jpg

The ICE Institute, a brainchild of SIMAD University, aims to become a leading center for research, education, and advocacy on climate change and environmental sustainability in Somalia. The institute will offer specialized programs and courses in areas such as climate change adaptation, sustainable development, and environmental policy. With the support of the government and development organizations, the ICE Institute is positioned to make a significant impact in addressing the environmental challenges threatening Somalia's existence as nation.

At the launching ceremony, Dr. Dahir Hassan Arab, the Rector of SIMAD University, justified the establishment of the institute as a noble contribution of university's commitment to realization of National Development plan 9 and Sustainable Development Goals in Somalia. In his remarks the Rector asserted, "Building a climate resilient, sustainable, and green Somalia requires collective contribution from different stakeholders, including academia, and that why we established the ICE Institute to generate evidence, ideas, and innovative solutions to compact climate change in Somalia." He added, "We are committed to working closely with the government and other stakeholders to make a positive impact on our environment."

Among many relevant key stakeholders, the event was also graced by the presence of Dr. Said Mohamed Ali, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who praised SIMAD University for taking the initiative to establish the ICE Institute. "We welcome the launch of the ICE Institute, which will be a place where we come together for collaboration to achieve our national environmental aspirations." He emphasized the importance of addressing climate change and environmental issues in Somalia and assured the government's support in this endeavor.

The launch of The Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE Institute) marks a significant milestone for SIMAD University and Somalia in their efforts towards a Greener Somalia where people and nature thrive. Therefore, The ICE Institute is actively seeking partnerships with governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and international bodies to make a significant impact in the region. The university's commitment to addressing environmental challenges through research, education, and advocacy is commendable and is expected to have a positive impact on the country's development.

ABOUT ICE INSTITUTE: To address the ecological and climate change crises in Somalia and beyond, SIMAD University founded the ICE Institute, a renowned policy and action research organization. The Institute pursues its mission through action research, policy engagement, and capacity development to contribute to building climate-resilient, sustainable, and green Somalia. Our work spans a wide range of areas, including climate, environment, energy, water, ocean, food, governance, and equity. The Institute works with governments, the private sector, communities, and civil society to contribute towards climate resilience. Our publications and findings are accessible to all stakeholders to empower people, inform decision-makers, and apply knowledge. The ICE Institute is dedicated to making a positive impact on our planet's future.

