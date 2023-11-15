Craveworthy Brands: The Budlong Southern Chicken to Open First Texas Location in Irving's Premier Live Music Venue, the Toyota Music Factory

Craveworthy Brands & The Budlong team are ready to share the brand's southern-style chicken with fans in DFW. This marks the first location for The Budlong outside of Chicago.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / The Budlong Southern Chicken, the Nashville hot chicken brand defying the status quo of uninspiring chicken joints, is about to wow a whole new legion of fans as parent company Craveworthy Brands targets November 15, 2023 as the opening date of their new corporate-owned store in Irving, Texas.

The Budlong now in DFW

Situated on the grounds of the Toyota Music Factory, the iconic venue at 316 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, The Budlong will be a part of the lively retail and restaurant area of the property located on the Las Colinas Blvd. Ample parking is available on-site for guests dining in or picking up. The hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will extend their hours on event days. Fans can walk in, call ahead, or order online at thebudlong.com or third-party delivery sites: Door Dash, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

"The Budlong is by far a leader in the chicken category, and we can't wait to open our doors in Irving to get more fans excited about the brand and our southern chicken experience," said Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands. "Awareness is what this brand needs more than anything, and our location at the Toyota Music Factory is the perfect fit for the spirit of our brand and the fan base we serve. The Budlong experience has thrived in Chicago, and we're now ready for bigger markets like Dallas."

The Budlong is a powerhouse of southern flavor offering chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, popcorn chicken, sides, and desserts, including homemade Banana Pudding. All chicken is locally sourced, seasoned and hand-pressed in our propriety breading. There's no other southern-style hot chicken concept with the flavor profile, chef-inspired ingredients, and the quick-serve atmosphere fans want. The location at Irving, TX, is planning to offer a full bar once the liquor license is processed and issued.

Grand Opening events and promotions are being planned. The brand asks fans to visit our website, www.thebudlong.com, and follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to get the latest news and updates.

About The Budlong Southern Chicken

From our humble roots in Chicaglando to the bright lights of the big stage, The Budlong Hot Chicken embodies the spirit of rock and the soul of southern homestyle cooking. With a perfect balance of heat and flavor, our signature hot chicken has earned us a reputation for electrifying tastebuds. Whether you like it mild or so-hot-you-cry, The Budlong has the signature scratch-made sauces and rubs that'll make fans scream for an encore. Our hot chicken masterpiece is always prepared fast, fresh and deliciously simple with unbeatable quality at an unbeatable price.

