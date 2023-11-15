EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference

PlusPlus Capital reports unaudited Q3 2023 results - Invitation to earnings call on 17 November 2023



PlusPlus Capital reports unaudited Q3 2023 results

Invitation to earnings call on 17 November 2023



Tallinn, Estonia, 15 November 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has published its unaudited Q3 2023 results. Eurobond covenant ratios were in line with terms and conditions.

The full Q3 report is available on the Company's website at:

https://pluspluscapital.eu/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/



Earnings Call:

PlusPlus Capital cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management on 17 November 2023, 10.00 CET.

The Management Board will comment on the Q3 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The earnings call will be held in English and will be recorded.

Please register in time to participate in the earnings call at:

PlusPlus Capital - Earnings Call Q3 2023 .



Contact:

PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 300 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

pluspluscapital.eu

