BrainGu Honored in 2023 NVTC Cyber50 for Outstanding Cybersecurity Innovations

Northern Virginia Technology Council Recognition Highlights BrainGu's Role as a Leading Force in the Cybersecurity Industry

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / BrainGu, a trailblazer in software development platforms, proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Cyber50 honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), one of the nation's largest and most established tech councils, uniting tech companies, government contractors, academic institutions, and nonprofits to drive tech innovation across the region. This honor shines a spotlight on the top cyber companies and leaders in the National Capital Region's vibrant tech community, celebrating BrainGu's essential role as a key innovator in helping the community build secure and resilient software for mission-critical use, bolstering the region's reputation as a key cybersecurity hub.

"We're thrilled to be part of the NVTC Cyber50 list," shared John "Spence" Spencer-Taylor, CEO, CTO, and co-founder of BrainGu. "It's a fantastic nod to our team's tireless efforts to raise the bar on global cybersecurity outcomes through the evolution of our flagship product Structsure®. The announcement came just as we were at KubeCon in Chicago, debuting version 5.0 of our Structsure platform, further proving that our team's commitment to crafting resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure solutions is truly making waves in the industry. We're honored to be recognized for our contributions."

In addition to the NVTC Cyber50 honor, BrainGu's recent ranking at number 173 on Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500 list, celebrating an incredible 818% growth, underscores BrainGu's swift rise and pioneering spirit in the tech world.

About BrainGu

BrainGu is a technology company specializing in developer-centric DevSecOps platforms and operator-driven mission applications. We solve complex challenges by taking a human approach to incubating and scaling technologies that solve real-world problems in the hands of operators and mission owners. BrainGu's platforms deliver resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure solutions at the speed of relevance. We deliver results in weeks, not years.

