Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Six Brand-New Express Wash Locations This Week

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of six brand-new locations this week in New Port Richey, FL, Salina, KS, Somerset, KY, Clarksville, TN, Clinton, TN, and Cheraw, SC.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the newest Tidal Wave locations are offering eight days of free car washes from November 15-November 22. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners living in-and-around these communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week at these locations will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - for savings up to $40.

"We're excited to open six brand-new washes this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Each of these locations are built with our industry-leading car wash technology to provide customers with the ultimate car wash experience that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable. We've been working to expand our footprint in each of these five states and look forward to our continued growth in the future. We've opened 20 new locations so far this quarter, and we don't have any plans to slow down as we approach the end of the year."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

New Port Richey, FL Location: 5136 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Salina, KS Location: 2351 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401

Somerset, KY Location: 2350 S Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501

Clarksville, TN Location: 1768 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37043

Clinton, TN Location: 120 Doe Run Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716

Cheraw, SC Location: 970 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has 13 Florida locations, six Kansas locations, eight Kentucky locations, nineteen Tennessee locations, and nineteen South Carolina locations, with plans for continued growth in each state in the future. For more information, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 210 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

