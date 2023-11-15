Montréal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held a virtual and by telephone conference, on November 14, 2023.

At the Meeting, shareholders elected 6 directors, being Marie Bélanger, Kevin Cole, Louis Doyle, Jackie Khayat, Shawn Moniz and André Rancourt. Shareholders appointed Richter Business and Family Office as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolution (with 76.1% votes in favor), the text of which is set out in the management information circular of the Company dated October 17, 2023 (the "Circular"), approving the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of not more than one (1) post-consolidation Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares and not less than one (1) post-consolidation Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Share Consolidation"), such amendment to become effective at a date to be determined by the board of directors of the Company when the board of directors considers it to be in the best interests of the Company to implement such Share Consolidation, but in any event not later than one year after the date on which the special resolution in respect of the Share Consolidation is approved.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company is continuing to evaluate opportunities to accelerate the current portfolio of products as well as opportunities that are intended to expand the portfolio of products and accelerate growth. The company looks forward to sharing additional details and progress in the near future.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forwardlooking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2022, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at sedarplus.ca. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information: Mr. André Rancourt, 514.500.0059, infolumiera@gmail.com CO: Lumiera Health Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187516