The Kansas City Pitch's readers nominated and awarded Missouri's best cannabis brand with its freshest accolades.

Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Illicit Gardens, a leading Missouri cannabis cultivator and manufacturer, has won three categories in Kansas City Pitch's 2023 reader-nominated Best of KC awards. The Pitch's readers recognized the brand's exceptional cannabis products and retail experience in the "Best Flower," "Best Concentrate/Dab," and "Best Vape Cartridge Brand" categories.

These latest wins add to Illicit Gardens' growing list of accolades, including Greenway Magazine's 2023 reader's choice for "Company of the Year," in addition to "Product of the Year" for its live resin product, "Best Packaging Design," and "Best Live Resin Vape." Additionally, Illicit Gardens took "Cultivator of the Year" in the CannaAbyss Hub Awards in 2022.

"We are honored to have won awards in three different categories and appreciate the support of the growing cannabis community in Missouri," said Illicit Gardens VP of Marketing David Craig. "These awards are a testament to our passionate and skilled team, who are dedicated to growing the best, highest-quality cannabis possible. We are grateful that our products and mission are being recognized and enjoyed by cannabis lovers in Missouri."

Where to Shop:

Illicit Gardens' products are available at over 100 dispensaries across Missouri. For more information about Illicit Gardens and its products, please visit them online here.

About Illicit Gardens:

Illicit Gardens is a leading Missouri cannabis cultivator and manufacturer. The company's mission is to provide the highest quality cannabis products while promoting criminal justice reform. Illicit Gardens closely monitors its cultivation and manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality products. The company also partners with local and national advocacy groups to overcome marijuana prohibition and support the release of cannabis POWs.

