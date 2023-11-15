EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its Bridging Engineering Study for Phase One of Vulcan's Zero Carbon Lithium Project.
Meeting EU's battery electric vehicle critical raw material needs
Providing affordable, baseload renewable energy, and employment for local communities:
5 KEY OUTCOMES
5 KEY OUTCOMES DETAILED
ONE CORE PRODUCTION AREA:
INCREASE IN RESERVES:6
IN A VOLATILE WORLD, LOW-COST PROJECT AND MORE STABLE PRICING:
PEERLESS ENVIRONMENTAL CREDENTIALS:
Table 1 Bridging Study Phase One financials.
HIGHER PROJECT DEFINITION:
PROVEN COMMERCIAL TECHNOLOGY | UNIQUE IN-HOUSE EXPERTISE:
PRODUCTION TEAM IN TRAINING:
SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON FINANCING:
Vulcan Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented:
"The significant efforts by the Vulcan team to produce such a robust Bridging Study are commended.
"This Bridging phase has delivered significant value improvements including a reduction in CAPEX and OPEX, while also increasing and streamlining our project definition.
"Our financials are robust as we have maintained our low-cost position and along with our binding lithium offtake agreements, represent a compelling case in volatile times.
"The Zero Carbon Lithium Project is a significant energy and critical raw materials investment in Europe, for Europe.
"Our project secures a zero fossil fuels lithium supply chain for 500,000 EVs per year and also secures renewable heat and energy for thousands German households.
"Next week, we will formally open our first Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant, which once in production will represent the first tonnes of domestically produced lithium chemicals in Europe.
"We now move into debt and project-level equity financing, supported by BNP Paribas, after strong support from commercial banks, development banks and government-backed export credit agencies. Our financing and project timeline now aligns with public funding schemes which have just opened in Europe."
About Vulcan
Founded in 2018, Vulcan's unique Zero Carbon Lithium Project aims to decarbonise lithium production, through developing the world's first net carbon neutral lithium business, with the co-production of renewable geothermal energy on a mass scale. By adapting existing technologies to efficiently extract lithium from geothermal brine, Vulcan aims to deliver a local source of sustainable lithium for Europe, built around a net zero carbon strategy with exclusion of fossil fuels. Already an operational renewable energy producer, Vulcan will also provide renewable electricity and heat to local communities. Vulcan's combined geothermal energy and lithium resource is the largest in Europe11, with licence areas focused on the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany. Strategically placed in the heart of the European electric vehicle market to decarbonise the supply chain, Vulcan is rapidly advancing the Zero Carbon Lithium Project to target timely market entry, with the ability to expand to meet the unprecedented demand that is building in the European markets. Guided by our Values of Climate Champion, Determined and Inspiring, and united by a passion for the environment and leveraging scientific solutions, Vulcan has a unique, world-leading scientific and commercial team in the fields of lithium chemicals and geothermal renewable energy. Vulcan is committed to partnering with organisations that share its decarbonisation ambitions and has binding lithium offtake agreements with some of the largest cathode, battery, and automakers in the world. As a motivated disruptor, Vulcan aims to leverage its multidisciplinary expert team, leading geothermal technology and position in the European EV supply chain to be a global leader in producing zero fossil fuel, net carbon neutral lithium while being nature positive. Vulcan aims to be the largest, most preferred, strategic supplier of lithium chemicals and renewable power and heating from Europe, for Europe; to empower a net zero carbon future.
