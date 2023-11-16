Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - World of Brio, the future of sustainable supply chain management in North America, has unveiled two of its signature products: 100% Durum Wheat Pasta and 100% Fruit Vinegar. Known for its commitment to natural, responsibly sourced, delicious ingredients, World of Brio is offering the new lines on its website and is shipping orders to retailers and food service providers across the US and Canada.





World of Brio is a carbon-neutral, natural and organic food company with a global reach and a pioneering spirit. Its mission is to stabilize the supply chain for businesses in the natural and organic food sectors, resulting in sustainable growth, a bold impact, and environmentally conscious practices. By handpicking its vendors and prioritizing agility and speed, World of Brio is able to offer reliable services to clients around the world even in the most uncertain economic times. The company builds strong relationships with each client, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive and build a future that is efficient and sustainable.

World of Brio, with the launch of its two new lines of 100% Durum Wheat Pasta and 100% Fruit Vinegar, is focused on connecting the world's supply with demand for honest products. The wheat used in Pasta BRIO is sourced from Mesopotamia where wheat was grown for thousands of years and is known for its rich taste, noticeable texture, and high nutritional value. Featuring no additives or ingredients that aren't naturally there, World of Brio is reiterating its commitment to wholesome, nutrition rich, and natural food. The company's white wine, apple cider, and red wine vinegars are all-natural, and only non-GMO fruit based vinegar with no added sulfites. All products are available in different sizes and various order quantities amounts, including cases, pallets and container loads.

Throughout 2023 and into 2024, World of Brio will continue to develop new offerings for the natural and organic food market, always with a long-term focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. The team at World of Brio invites all businesses to join them in creating a food service industry whose success does not come at the cost of the planet but is instead based on responsibility and sustainability.

World of Brio specializes in serving retailers and food service clients and was born out of a passion for connecting the world's demand for quality ingredients with suppliers. The company leverages its unique blend of sustainability, reliability, agility, and scalability to meet the specific needs of its customers. To foster a robust, dynamic supply chain, World of Brio focuses on seamless operations and responsive solutions that grow with its partners' businesses. Its goal is to not only provide best-in-class products but to do so sustainably. Join the World of Brio and let us help your business to create a supply chain that's robust, responsive, and ready for the future.

