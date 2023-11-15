Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Off-Market.io, a platform for off-market real estate, has digitized over USD $500 million in off-market listings and search requests within 6 weeks from launch.

The company, which officially launched in Q3 2023, has achieved this goal as of September 2023. The Off-Market.io team says that this is just the beginning and has a detailed roadmap of further innovations over the next few years.

Off-Market.io's inception represents a substantial shift towards modernizing the traditional off-market real estate sector, historically driven by personal networks and verbal communications. The platform bridges the gap between demand and supply through an intuitive interface where buyers, sellers, investors, agents, and brokers can post and respond to "Search Requests", termed as 'ISOs' or 'In Search Of'.

Designed with a modern technological architecture, Off-Market.io facilitates seamless connections amongst the myriad of players within the real estate ecosystem, with the goal to render off-market transactions more transparent, efficient, and beneficial for all parties involved. Additionally, the platform nurtures a dynamic networking environment, enabling users to interact with real estate professionals such as agents, brokers, attorneys, and inspectors, hence fostering a thriving community within the off-market real estate domain.

Izabela Kaufman, the Founder and CEO, who spent over a decade working in traditional real estate roles as both an investor and sales associate, says that her team has the aspiration to evolve into a leading hub for off-market real estate transactions on both national and international scales.

"We are currently focused on developing and introducing a range of FinTech and AI-driven tools," Ms. Kaufman states. "These cutting-edge tools can further refine the processes of identifying, acquiring, and selling off-market properties, and deliver a tailored user experience. "The objective is to help buyers, sellers, investors, brokers and agents make more money, and save time and headaches," she adds.

She says that Off-Market.io was conceived out of a desire to address a significant market need. This platform encapsulates years worth of industry insight with a forward-thinking approach to simplifying off-market transactions. "The substantial milestone of digitizing over $500 million in listings shortly after our launch is a testament to the critical value Off-Market.io introduces to the contemporary real estate sector," she shares.





The explosive growth is an indication of Off-Market.io's potential as a disruptive catalyst within the real estate industry. Off-Market.io is more than a platform; it symbolizes a paradigm shift in off-market real estate transactions, melding modern technological advancements with conventional real estate expertise to uncover and monetize previously hidden and untapped opportunities.

Off-Market.io is a digital platform designed to facilitate off-market real estate transactions by leveraging advanced matching algorithms and user-centric features. The platform introduces a unique "'Post Search Request"/ In Search Of' (ISO) functionality, allowing users to post specific real estate requests, which are then matched with relevant listings and professionals, with the goal of creating a seamless, efficient, and transparent ecosystem for both real estate seekers and providers.

