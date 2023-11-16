Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries Presents Its Infinite Loop Technology at Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Ulsan Advanced Recycling Cluster in South Korea

SK Geo Centric ("SKGC") breaks ground on world's first plastics recycling cluster

Infinite Loop manufacturing facility in Ulsan expected to begin construction at end of 2023 and reach completion by end of 2025

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Daniel Solomita, Loop's Founder and CEO, had participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of SKGC's Ulsan Advanced Recycling Cluster ("Ulsan ARC") which took place on November 15th, 2023 in South Korea. Mr. Solomita presented the Company's sustainable plastics technology and its Infinite Loop manufacturing model at the event.

Groundbreaking ceremony of the Ulsan ARC which took place on November 15th, 2023 in South Korea.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo, Mayor of Ulsan Kim Doo-gyeom, Member of the National Assembly Park Sung Min, Deputy Minister of the Climate Change and Carbon Neutral Policy Office of the Ministry of Environment Geum Han-seung, Director of the Industrial Policy office of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy Lee Seung-ryeol, Vice Chairman & CEO of SK Innovation Kim Jun, and SK Geo Centric CEO Na Kyung-soo along with 250 other guests.

"Ulsan, South Korea will become the backbone of the future plastic circular economy." said Kim Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of SK Innovation.

Loop's Founder and CEO Daniel Solomita presents the Infinite Loop technology at a press conference for the Ulsan ARC groundbreaking ceremony in South Korea.

The Infinite Loop facility in Ulsan is expected to produce 70,000 tonnes of 100% recycled virgin-quality Loop PET resin annually and can play a significant role in the decarbonization of plastics with a projected savings of over 200,000 tonnes of CO2 per year compared to virgin PET made from fossil fuels1. This CO2 savings is equivalent to over 85 million liters of gasoline consumed or over 828 million kilometers driven by a gasoline car2.

Loop's Founder and CEO Daniel Solomita commented: "Loop is proud to partner with SKGC and be an integral part of its ARC complex in Ulsan. After perfecting our breakthrough depolymerization technology to produce virgin quality PET plastic and polyester fiber made from 100% recycled material, and demonstrating our ability to successfully scale up our technology at our production facility in Quebec, we are now transitioning to the next stage of our strategic development. Our future is very exciting, as we initially contemplate three more facilities in our Asian joint venture with SKGC, as well as a planned facility in France, to support the commitment of our global brand partners to achieve their sustainability targets for recycled content."

1 Source: South Korea LCA including the avoided waste disposal?

2 Source: Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | US EPA

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "could," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or "continue" the negative of such terms or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Loop's market opportunity, its strategies, ability to improve and expand its capabilities, competition, expected activities and expenditures as Loop pursues its business plan, the adequacy of its available cash resources, regulatory compliance, plans for future growth and future operations, the size of Loop's addressable market, market trends, and the effectiveness of Loop's internal control over financial reporting. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with among other things: (i) commercialization of our technology and products, (ii) our status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (vii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products in order to generate revenues, (viii) our proposed business model and our ability to execute thereon, (ix) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection therewith, (x) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xi) disease epidemics and other health-related concerns and crises, which could result in reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions and scrutiny, embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, government-imposed mandatory business closures and any resulting furloughs of our employees, government employment subsidy programs, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, or market or other changes that could result in non-cash impairments of our intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, (xii) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xiii) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xiv) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xv) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xvi) other factors discussed in Loop's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

