Pro Kitchen Design Inc.: Pro Kitchen Design Profile: Chalunda Srivitidkul is a PKD Interior Designer Who Integrates Technology Into Design Work

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / "Interior design is about enhancing the quality of life within a space, ensuring comfort and uninterrupted function. The most important thing is that it must be beautiful and make us want to spend more time in that space." This is the definition of interior design from the perspective of Chalunda Srivitidkul, a new-generation interior designer with unique perspectives and innovative methodologies. She currently holds the position of Interior Designer at Pro Kitchen Design Inc., USA.

In 2016, Chalunda won first place in infographic media creators' "Creative Power Promote Health among Thai People" organized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the topic "Read before buying, think before using, Thai people are healthy." Her winning entry, an infographic promoting healthy consumer choices, was among 300 other submissions. This award showcased her ability to simplify complex information for better understanding.

"I like to keep updated on design software and technology trends and utilize various programs, including AutoCAD, Revit, and Adobe Illustrator, to create visually appealing and easily understandable infographics." Her dedication to expanding her skills sets her interior design work apart from others in the industry.

Upon graduating from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Jane began her career as a freelance interior architect. In 2019, she decided to enhance her expertise by pursuing a master's degree in Interior Design under the Faculty of Family and Consumer Science at Illinois State University, USA.

During her master's degree, Jane also contributed as a Graduate Assistant, assisting professors with educating undergraduate students in studio classes and drafting courses. Upon completing her master's degree, she relocated to New York and commenced her career as an interior designer at INEX Design Studio, focusing on residential and office spaces. After that, she gained experience working with Pro Kitchen Design Inc., specializing in the design of kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. Throughout her career, she has been involved in more than 100 projects in New Jersey and New York areas.

"Regarding my approach to interior design, it is worth noting that I utilize AutoCAD, including Revit and Adobe family, which enable me to create design and 3D imaging tasks. My commitment to self-improvement is actively updating design trends by utilizing online resources such as Google, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, ensuring my work remains modern and innovative."

Given experience working on more than 100 projects, what does Chalunda consider the most crucial aspect of interior design? Before undertaking the design process, she believes prioritizing clients' needs should be the first consideration, followed by budgetary constraints. Furthermore, it is crucial to analyze and carefully assess the advantages and disadvantages that may occur during actual utilization by putting herself into the designs.

However, utilizing creativity and diverse technologies in the design process will create a captivating and distinctive outcome, enhancing professionalism.

