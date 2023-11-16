Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Brekkas to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Brekkas has over 30 years of experience, with increasing responsibility, across both the United States and Canadian agriculture markets. He began his career working in the British Columbia Ag market in sales and worked his way up through a variety of sales, marketing and leadership roles, which included Head of Canada, to President with UPL North America. As President, he grew the business to over $1.25B CDN in revenue with a strong focus on building both an effective market strategy and strong culture and team to drive this business growth.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River, comments, "We are extremely happy to have Craig joining our Board. His track record in business speaks for itself and he brings a new perspective to our group. We look forward to drawing on his experience and leadership as we begin to look beyond exploration to the possibility of development of the nickel, talc, and other minerals that we have found on our Quesnel Nickel Project."

Currently, Mr. Brekkas resides in the USA and is consulting with a limited number of early stage and midsize companies in both the USA and Canada focused on driving growth through effective commercialization of their business plans. His focus is on strategic planning, organizational development. and effective scaling of growth initiatives. Mr. Brekkas holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Craig Brekkas comments, "Green River is entering a promising period of validating the extent of the nickel and other minerals found in their first 50 shallow holes and then hopefully proceeding to development. I am excited to be joining the Board to support Perry and his team in building and implementing the plan."

In addition, Vern Kibblewhite has stepped down as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kibblewhite for his years of service with the Company.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The Property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

