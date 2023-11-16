Nold's appointment brings in-depth operational knowledge of clients and capabilities to the core of the group's financial structures

Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40), announces today the appointment of Loris Nold, current CEO of its EMEA operations, as its global Chief Financial Officer starting February 2024. Nold will replace Michel-Alain Proch who will step down in February, following the publication of the 2023 Full Year financial results and having ensured a smooth transition, to take on a new role outside of the company.

Nold's appointment will further enhance the group's financial function by bringing a unique blend of financial expertise, operational insight and understanding of client needs to an outstanding finance team that has helped the group deliver leading financial ratios for more than 20 years.

With a finance background as a former investment banker in New York and London, Nold joined Publicis Groupe in 2003, overseeing Mergers Acquisitions and later Business Improvement. Since then, he has taken on operational leadership and P&L responsibilities for some of the group's key operations around the world. As CEO of Publicis APAC, he led the group's transformation in the region, implementing the country model and driving significant performance improvement. More recently, as CEO of EMEA, he established a leading regional infrastructure, attracting some of the best senior talent in the industry while recording a strong financial performance in the region.

Loris' EMEA CEO role will be taken on from February 2024 by Demet Ikiler, currently COO of the region, with the global hubs of France and the UK reporting, like the U.S., directly to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman CEO of Publicis Groupe.

Commenting on the announcement, Sadoun said: "Loris is truly one of a kind: an operational leader who combines intimate knowledge of our capabilities and geographies with a firm grounding in financial expertise. He has been one of my closest partners in Publicis' transformation, and I'm delighted that he will bring his strategic thinking and business mind-set to our global finance teams, to continue to outperform the market on growth and deliver industry-leading financial KPIs. I would also like to thank Michel-Alain for everything he has helped us to achieve and wish him the best for the future. Demet is one of the industry's most experienced and respected leaders, and as Loris' partner in the EMEA region over the year, she naturally takes this next step within our group. She will work hand in hand with our managers in the region to continue to drive excellence across our best-in-class data, creative, media and technology assets."

