Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Fourth Consecutive Year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland has realigned its focus to deliver unfaltering digital experiences and business growth through its Intelligent Network Experience framework for network services. Microland Intelligeni Network Experience Framework focuses on enhancing user experience, productivity, and security through a platform-led service delivery by leveraging Network Observability and AIOps, Automation, NetDevOps, and Network Performance and UX Analytics.

The Microland Intelligent Network Experience framework, provides business user-centric end-to-end network services from consulting and assessment to transformation services as well as managed services across traditional and next-gen networking technologies including SD-WAN, SD-LAN and Wi-Fi 6, SASE, SDN for Data Centers, Cloud Networking, OT Networking, and Private 5G. Microland leverages Intelligeni NetOps platform to harness the power of analytics, automation, and AIOps to unlock the true potential of the enterprise network.

Microland believes that continued focus on delivering unfaltering user experience through solutions and investments in platform-led innovations under the Microland Intelligeni Network Experience Framework has led to increased customer satisfaction and growth. These factors have enabled us in being positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services.

Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President, and Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland said, "Thrilled to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year! I believe this recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services is a testament to Microland's unwavering commitment to excellence in networking."

"Our journey to the top is fueled by innovation, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled solutions. We don't just set the bar; we redefine it. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible customers for their trust and partnership-your challenges inspire our innovations and your success fuels our drive for excellence."

Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Microland, proudly states, "We stand humbled and honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the fourth consecutive year. We believe this positioning is a reflection of Microland's continued sharp focus on technology innovation and automation in our network services ensuring we deliver transformative solutions to our customers. We extend our deepest gratitude for their trust and confidence and believe this recognition makes us recommit ourselves to our customers and we will strive harder to enhance the value and experience we will provide them."

To know more about the recognition, please visit: https://www.microland.com/analyst-insights/leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-managed-network-services-2023

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Bjarne Munch, 8 November 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,600 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278771/Microland_Gartner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microland-recognized-as-a-leader-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-in-the-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-managed-network-services-301990230.html