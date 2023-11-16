EstrogenicA Health360, a healthcare provider in Alabama, has announced the establishment of its unique ambulatory surgery center.

EstrogenicA Health360 is Redefining the Future of Women's Health



The initiative addresses a significant gap in women's health services by providing a comprehensive solution catering to medical and aesthetic needs, ensuring that women receive holistic care tailored to their specific requirements.

EstrogenicA Health360, founded by Dr. Asha Voss, is closely associated with its new sister company SEAS, LLC (Southeast Alabama Surgical, LLC), which aims to be a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) that pioneers the combination of gynecologic surgical procedures with minor outpatient surgeries, such as laser liposuction and other cosmetic procedures.

"The establishment of this ambulatory surgery center marks a pivotal moment in women's healthcare. We recognized a need for a more integrated approach; this center is our answer to that need. Our focus is on providing specialized care that truly understands and addresses the unique needs of women," Dr. Voss states. "EstrogenicA, along with SEAS, LLC hope to push traditional boundaries for the betterment of health for women in this traditionally underserved area, bringing modern concepts and amenities to women in the entire region."

Estrogenica Health360 focuses on its female-centric approach as the center is designed with multispecialty disciplines that cater specifically to women's needs. Highlighting the significance of the unique ambulatory surgery center, Dr. Voss remarks, "This new service is pioneering a new way of thinking about women's health. Our center reflects our belief that women deserve specialized care that addresses all their health and aesthetic concerns."

EstrogenicA Health360 offers multiple services for women, from routine gynecological check-ups and screenings to advanced medical aesthetic treatments. The center's unique approach combines medical and aesthetic services to address health concerns and overall well-being.

Behind the success of EstrogenicA Health360 is a team of professionals led by Dr. Voss. With years of experience and specialized training, the team comprises doctors, certified nurse midwives, and certified registered nurse practitioners. These medical experts ensure that patients receive comprehensive care, supporting women's health from the initial consultation through post-treatment care.

For those interested in availing of EstrogenicA Health360's new ambulatory surgery center services, appointments can be booked through their official website at https://estrogenica.com/. The center is now open to patients, with specific health and safety protocols in place to ensure the well-being of all visitors.

About EstrogenicA Health360

EstrogenicA Health360 is a healthcare provider in Alabama focusing on women's health. The center offers a combination of gynecological outpatient surgery and aesthetic treatments, a service model not commonly found in the industry. This approach aims to address both the medical and aesthetic needs of women.

Dr. Asha Voss founded EstrogenicA Health360 and has guided its direction since its inception this year. The center's team comprises experienced professionals, including doctors, certified nurse midwives, and certified registered nurse practitioners, all working hand in hand to provide comprehensive care to their patients.

