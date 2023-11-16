Oppo
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - OPPO today kicked off its 2023 OPPO Developers Conference (ODC23), unveiling its upgraded Pantanal cross-platform smart system and self-trained large language model-AndesGPT which empower the brand new ColorOS 14, and the exploration in open ecosystem for global developers and OPPO Health.
OPPO's Open Ecosystem with 320,000 developers and 750,000 creators
The synergy of Pantanal and AndesGPT for upgraded ColorOS smart experience
OPPO Sense® at ODC23
About OPPO
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.
