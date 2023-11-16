Ceramic Substrates Market worth $10.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ceramic Substrates Market by Product Type (Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Beryllium oxide), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Military & Avionics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Ceramic substrates are fundamental components used to support a variety of electronic elements, including microelectronic circuits, resistors, and capacitors. These substrates comprise a blend of glasses, ceramics, and metals and find application across microelectronics, semiconductor, and electrical sectors within diverse industries. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, ceramic substrates can also be created by applying a thick layer of ceramic paste onto a substrate. Ceramic pastes serve multiple purposes, such as adorning ceramic tableware and forming capacitors and dielectric layers on rigid substrates for microelectronics. The formation of ceramic slurry typically employs techniques like slip casting, gel casting, or tape casting. Notably, tape casting involves depositing a controlled-thickness ceramic slurry film onto a support surface using a knife edge. This method is often employed for producing thin ceramic sheets or tape, which can be subsequently cut and stacked to create multilayer ceramics for capacitors and dielectric insulator substrates. The consumer electronics sector stands out as the largest end-user industry within the ceramic substrate market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the ceramic substrate market in 2019, both in terms of volume and value. The market's trajectory is driven by the increasing demand for advanced architectural solutions and the imperative to miniaturize electronic devices, coupled with a growing preference for ceramic substrates over traditional metal alternatives. These factors together underpin the continued growth of the ceramic substrate market.

Aluminum Nitride is estimated to be the fastest growing product type in the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period

Aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates boast exceptional thermal conductivity, as well as impressive thermal shock and corrosion resistance. These qualities render AlN substrates highly valuable in various industries, including power electronics, aeronautics, railways, optoelectronics, semiconductor processing, microwave technology, and military applications. AlN substrates are versatile and find application in heaters, windows, IC packages, and heat sinks. One of the standout features of AlN substrates is their remarkable thermal conductivity, which exceeds that of alumina substrates by eightfold and is second only to beryllium oxide. This attribute positions AlN as an excellent choice for high-temperature applications, offering efficient heat dissipation. However, it's essential to note that the relatively high cost of AlN substrates can limit their applications, and they are typically reserved for situations where no viable substitutes are available. Despite this cost factor, AlN substrates provide highly effective cooling, making them well-suited for use in chip carriers and heat sinks. This is particularly evident in the military and avionics industry, where the benefits of enhanced cooling outweigh the cost considerations. Furthermore, the adoption of AlN substrates aligns with the broader industry emphasis on achieving advanced thermal management and enhanced component performance, which is vital in a range of high-temperature and demanding applications. Additionally, the role of AlN substrates in supporting military and avionics applications underscores their ability to deliver value in industries where cost considerations are secondary to performance and reliability.

The Automotive industry is projected to be the fastest growing industry of the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period.

Ceramic substrates have played a prominent role in the automotive industry since their introduction in the early 1970s. Their widespread adoption is underpinned by their attributes, including high reliability, exceptional thermal, mechanical, and dimensional stability, as well as high thermal conductivity, all of which align with the stringent requirements of automotive manufacturers. During the 1980s, thick film substrates found use in engine components, voltage regulator components, and radio audio amplifier modules. However, recent years have witnessed a growing significance of ceramic substrates, particularly thick film and LTCC, which are now extensively integrated into essential automotive systems. These systems encompass engine control units, antilock brake systems, airbag control modules, automotive lighting (LEDs), entertainment and navigation systems, pressure control modules, and transmission system modules. The cost-effectiveness of ceramic substrates, coupled with their ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions, positions them as vital components in a variety of automotive applications, extending their utility to motorcycles and car engines. This underscores the pivotal role of ceramic substrates in enhancing automotive technology, supporting safer and more efficient vehicles, and contributing to the growth and innovation within the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific projected to be fastest growing region for the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period

The demand for ceramic substrates is intricately tied to the economic prosperity of a region, with regions experiencing rapid economic expansion contributing significantly to this demand. China and India, as highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have emerged as two of the fastest-growing economies worldwide. Furthermore, India's anticipated surpassing of China's growth rate is set to exert a profound influence on the global economy. These economic advancements in these nations are poised to catalyze growth within the manufacturing sector. In addition to this, the burgeoning end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, and robust economic growth rates collectively create a favorable environment for the ceramic substrates market's expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Consequently, these dynamics are attracting market players to invest and expand their operations in the Asia Pacific, underscoring the strategic importance of this region as a hub for economic growth and manufacturing opportunities. This aligns with broader trends of global businesses seeking to capitalize on the growth potential in the Asia Pacific region.

The key market players profiled in the report include KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), MARUWA Co., Ltd. (Japan), KOA Corporation (Japan), Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TONG HSING ELECTRONIC Industries,LTD. (Taiwan), LEATEC Fine Ceramics Co,.Ltd. (Taiwan), and NIKKO COMPANY (Japan).

