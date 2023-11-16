A consortium of European thin-film PV manufacturers and research institutes are working to advance copper, indium, gallium, and selenium (CIGS) solar development in a €5.9 million ($6.4 million) project. It aims to achieve 25% cell power conversion efficiency by improving manufacturing processes and scaling up from lab-sized bifacial devices to small outdoor-tested modules for a range of applications.New research into bifacial, ultra-thin, semi-transparent and tandem CIGS solar cells is the focus of a €5.9 million million Horizon Europe project involving a consortium of 14 European companies and ...

