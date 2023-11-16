



Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Singulus Technologies AG



Unternehmen: Singulus Technologies AG

ISIN: DE000A1681X5



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 16.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 1,60

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Discouraging Q3 results due to project postponements; chg.

Topic: Singulus reported disappointing Q3 results below expectations. Sales decreased 39.5% yoy down to EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR 22.0m) and EBIT came in at EUR -4.9m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m).



Although we don't have audited figures on the operating segments, the management gave some colour in the conference call. The Solar segment showed weakness in top-line growth due to the postponements of some larger projects. The European market was particular soft caused by uncertain government subsidies which resulted in lower investments. Revenues in the life science segment declined significantly caused by a weaker economic environment. In contrast to the Solar segment, Life Science is more sensitive to the overall economy. On a positive note, the Semiconductor segment saw solid sales, despite a difficult macro environment. Demand was especially positive in China, where Singulus is seen to receive further orders for its cluster tool platform TIMARIS coming in the fourth quarter.

Singulus EBIT for Q3 2023 decreased from EUR 8.0m in Q3 2022 to EUR -4.9m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m). However, last year's operating profit was affected by a net positive high single-digit million one-off from a property sale at the Fürstenfeldbruck site. The negative EBIT is mainly attributed to the decrease in top-line and reflects sub-scale operations with insufficient fixed cost coverage. The company recorded EUR 8.2m in order intake for the recent quarter, which is 35.4% lower than last year, leading to a significantly reduced backlog of EUR 61.3m, down 34.4% yoy.

Despite the challenging situation in the first nine months, management still maintains its guidance of EUR 90-100m in sales (eNuW: EUR 76.8m) and a low single-digit EUR m in EBIT (eNuW: EUR -8.9m). However, the outlook appears too ambitious given the reduced order-backlog and ongoing project postponements, in our view. That said, the midterm prospects remain intact with the potential of some larger orders from CNBM for CdTe thin-film modules coming in the next quarters.



Singulus still operates sub-scale and has difficulties covering its fixed costs. Due to the volatile nature of its project business, visibility as to when the company can sustainably surpass the necessary sales threshold to generate a positive net income (eNuW: around EUR 105m) remains low.

We hence reiterate HOLD with a reduced PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28297.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.



