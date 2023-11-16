Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292
Tradegate
16.11.23
10:50 Uhr
1,226 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 09:58
101 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Readly International AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (577/23)

On request of Readly International AB, company registration number 556912-9553,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 20, 2023. 


The company has 37,904,738 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               READ          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 37,904,738       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0014855292      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             203369         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556912-9553       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
10  Technology
1010 Technology




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-52800399.
