Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:03 Uhr
23,050 Euro
-0,500
-2,12 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 10:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Better Collective A/S

Better Collective A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved the company's application. Thus, Better
Collective A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen as of 17 November 2023. 



The company is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange.





Permanent ISIN:   DK0060952240           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Better Collective         
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  55,223,847 shares (EUR 552,238.47)
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     EUR 0.01             
-------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Large Cap             
-------------------------------------------------------
Trade currency:   DKK                
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     BETCO DKK             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    311247              
-------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table     
-------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE               
-------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                
-------------------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
