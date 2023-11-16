Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Better Collective A/S

Better Collective A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved the company's application. Thus, Better Collective A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 17 November 2023. The company is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Permanent ISIN: DK0060952240 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 55,223,847 shares (EUR 552,238.47) ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------- Trade currency: DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 ------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66