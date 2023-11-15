AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 17% to $245.8 million.

Total revenue increased 16% for the quarter and 18% for the full year, while gross profit 1 increased 16% for the quarter and 15% for the full year.

increased 16% for the quarter and 15% for the full year. Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our targeted range at 36% for both the quarter and full year.

Net income for the quarter was $10.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million. Net income for the year was $38.5 million, a decrease of $11.7 million. The majority of the decrease was driven by our $26.3 million (after tax) share of the one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment and other discrete adjustments recognized by Cash Converters International, which we primarily recorded in our second quarter.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.15 for the quarter, up from $0.11 and for the year was $0.53 down from $0.70. On an adjusted basis 1 , diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.23, compared to $0.15, and for the year was $0.92, compared to $0.75.

, diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.23, compared to $0.15, and for the year was $0.92, compared to $0.75. Return on earning assets (ROEA) remains strong at 157% for the quarter and 161% for the full year.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Due to our team's relentless focus on superior execution and operational excellence, we achieved another quarter of outstanding financial results. PLO, revenues, and merchandise sales all reached new records for the fourth quarter and for the year.

"We added 21 stores during the quarter, further expanding our store footprint. Two of the new stores were acquired in the U.S. and 19 were opened in Latin America. Ten of those were opened in Mexico, taking our store count there to 549; seven were in Guatemala, expanding our market leadership there to 117 stores; and the remaining 2, in Honduras. In October, we invested an additional $15 million into Simple Management Group through Founders LLC, as they acquired another 22 stores in Panama and Costa Rica. This business now operates 95 pawn stores in the US, Caribbean and Central America and continues to develop a significant industry presence.

"Our EZ+ Rewards loyalty program continues to grow rapidly, with 3.8 million members globally, a 15% increase over the previous quarter, and a 100% increase over prior year. The strategies we have implemented to win and retain customers and drive customer engagement have been extremely successful, and are important in achieving our strong store metrics.

"We embarked on our next three-year strategic plan in October, advancing our commitment to 'People, Pawn and Passion,' underpinned by a fundamental focus on operating excellence in every store every day. We will continue to invest in our people and technology to expand our customer base and their experiences with us, while ensuring that we employ the most passionate, productive, and tenured team in the industry. We offer a unique and essential service to address our customers' short-term cash needs and provide a wide variety of pre-owned goods for our expanding customer base of environmentally and cost-conscious consumers.

"We maintain a robust acquisition pipeline and our objective is to significantly grow our store footprint in an exciting global industry. We have a strong balance sheet and the liquidity to execute on that strategy.

"The EZCORP team worked hard on behalf of all stakeholders to deliver the prior three-year plan. The business has grown substantially and its operating and financial performance improved materially in that time. I am very excited about the future as we continue to drive value for all shareholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended September 30 As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 270.5 $ 233.4 $ 261.4 $ 233.4 Gross profit $ 159.4 $ 137.6 $ 154.6 $ 137.6 Income before tax $ 13.1 $ 13.2 $ 22.2 $ 13.1 Net income $ 10.3 $ 7.3 $ 17.3 $ 10.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 22.4 $ 24.8 $ 31.2 $ 24.8 Twelve Months Ended September 30 As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,049.0 $ 886.2 $ 1,026.3 $ 886.2 Gross profit $ 609.8 $ 528.1 $ 598.0 $ 528.1 Income before tax $ 51.6 $ 67.7 $ 92.5 $ 71.8 Net income $ 38.5 $ 50.2 $ 69.8 $ 54.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.70 $ 0.92 $ 0.75 EBITDA $ 92.8 $ 109.0 $ 129.3 $ 113.1

Diluted earnings per share was $0.15 for the fourth quarter, up from $0.11. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.23, up from $0.15. The primary difference between GAAP and adjusted financial results is attributable to impairments of $6.9 million (after tax), unrelated to operations. For the full year, diluted earnings per share was $0.53, compared to $0.70. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share for the year was $0.92, compared to $0.75. The primary difference between GAAP and adjusted financial results is attributable to our share of the one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment recognized by Cash Converters International, which we recorded in our second quarter.

For the fourth quarter, income before taxes decreased to $13.1 million from $13.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $31.2 million. For the full year, income before taxes decreased to $51.6 million from $67.7 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $129.3 million.

PLO increased 17% to $245.8 million, up $35.8 million. On a same-store basis 2 , PLO increased 14% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.

, PLO increased 14% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand. In the fourth quarter, total revenues and gross profit increased 16%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenue, merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit. Similarly for the full year, total revenues increased 18% and gross profit increased 15%.

PSC increased 19% in the fourth quarter and 20% for the full year as a result of higher average PLO and yields.

Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 36%. Aged general merchandise was 1.3% of total general merchandise inventory. This is a 30 bps improvement over the third quarter. For the full year, merchandise sales gross profit margin was 36%, compared to 38%.

Net inventory increased 10%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover increased to 2.7x for the quarter, from 2.6x and was flat at 2.8x for the year.

For the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 17% (14% on a same-store basis 2 ), primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program. For the full year, store expenses increased 17% (15% on a same-store basis 2 ), primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program.

), primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program. For the full year, store expenses increased 17% (15% on a same-store basis ), primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program. General and administrative expenses increased 4% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to an increase in costs related to insurance, our Workday implementation and incentive compensation. For the full year, general and administrative expenses increased 5%, primarily due to an increase in costs related to incentive compensation, insurance and our Workday implementation, partially offset by the litigation accrual charge of $2.0 million recorded in prior period.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $220.6 million, up 7% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to cash inflows provided by operating activities and the net cash proceeds associated with the convertible debt refinancing offset by the increase in PLO and inventory, the acquisition of new stores, strategic investments and share repurchases.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO continued to increase, ending the year at $190.6 million, up 17% or 13% on a same store basis due to improved customer service and increased pawn demand.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue was up 12% and gross profit increased 13%, primarily due to increased PSC. For the full year, total revenues increased 16% and gross profit increased 12%, primarily due to increased PSC.

PSC increased 17% in the fourth quarter and increased 19% for the full year as a result of higher average PLO and yields.

During the fourth quarter, merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 38% from 40%, within our target range. Aged general merchandise was 0.9% of total general merchandise inventory which is a 10 bps improvement over the third quarter. For the full year, merchandise sales gross profit margin decreased 300 bps to 38%, reflecting a return to normalized margins.

Net inventory increased 12%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.4x from 2.5x in the quarter and was flat at 2.6x for the full year.

In the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 11% (9% on a same store basis), primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program. Similarly for the full year, store expenses increased 12% (10% on a same store basis).

Segment contribution increased 20% to $37.2 million in the fourth quarter and increased 14% to $146.5 million for the full year.

Segment store count increased by 14 due to the acquisition of 12 stores, the addition of 3 de novo stores and the consolidation of 1 store during the full year.

Latin America Pawn

PLO improved to $55.1 million, up 19% (7% on constant currency basis). On a same store basis, PLO increased 16% (4% on a constant currency basis) as consumer demand increased, reflecting recoveries from the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue was up 28% (13% on constant currency basis) and gross profit increased 24% (10% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increased PSC, higher merchandise sales and improved gross profit. For the full year, total revenues were up 26% (16% on a constant currency basis), while gross profit increased by 25% (16% on a constant currency basis).

PSC increased in the fourth quarter to $26.5 million, up 23% (9% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO and yields. Similarly for the full year, PSC increased 22% (13% on a constant currency basis).

Merchandise sales gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter from 31% to 30%, and for the full year it increased 100 bps to 31%. Aged general merchandise was 2.0% of total merchandise inventory which is a 40 bps improvement over the third quarter.

Net inventory increased 2% (decreased 9% on a constant currency basis), driven by strong inventory turnover at 3.6x, up from 3.1x for the quarter. For the full year inventory turnover was 3.4x, down from 3.5x.

In the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 34% (18% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increases in minimum wage and headcount, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program and rent. Same-store expenses increased $7.2 million or 30% (14% on a constant currency basis). For similar reasons, full year store expenses increased 31% (20% on a constant currency basis). Same-store expenses increased 26% (15% on a constant currency basis).

For the fourth quarter, segment contribution decreased to $6.4 million, down 4% (13% on a constant currency basis). For the full year, segment contribution was up 32% to $31.7 million (24% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution for the fourth quarter was down 12% to $5.9 million. On an adjusted basis, segment contribution for the full year was up 7% to $25.5 million, with the primary adjustment being the reversal of contingent consideration liability in connection with a previously completed acquisition.

Segment store count increased by 42 due to the addition of 44 de novo stores and the consolidation of 2 stores during the full year.

FORM 10-K

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company's business and prospects, see the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 151,172 $ 133,276 $ 615,446 $ 532,886 Jewelry scrapping sales 14,888 12,231 49,528 32,033 Pawn service charges 104,330 87,866 383,772 320,865 Other revenues 89 34 295 441 Total revenues 270,479 233,407 1,049,041 886,225 Merchandise cost of goods sold 97,494 83,858 394,779 329,382 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 13,611 11,949 44,424 28,696 Gross profit 159,374 137,600 609,838 528,147 Operating expenses: Store expenses 111,570 95,473 418,574 357,417 General and administrative 18,568 17,855 67,529 64,342 Impairment of other assets 4,343 - 4,343 - Depreciation and amortization 8,154 9,370 32,131 32,140 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 180 18 208 (674 ) Other (income) expense - - (5,097 ) - Total operating expenses 142,815 122,716 517,688 453,225 Operating income 16,559 14,884 92,150 74,922 Interest expense 3,462 2,321 16,456 9,972 Interest income (2,324 ) (68 ) (7,470 ) (817 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (935 ) (322 ) 28,459 (1,779 ) Other expense (income) 3,231 (208 ) 3,072 (167 ) Income before income taxes 13,125 13,161 51,633 67,713 Income tax expense 2,872 5,824 13,170 17,553 Net income $ 10,253 $ 7,337 $ 38,463 $ 50,160 Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.53 $ 0.70 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,020 56,598 55,586 56,498 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 87,154 82,539 80,865 82,400

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,595 $ 206,028 Restricted cash 8,373 8,341 Pawn loans 245,766 210,009 Pawn service charges receivable, net 38,885 33,476 Inventory, net 166,477 151,615 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,623 34,694 Total current assets 719,719 644,163 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 10,987 37,733 Other investments 36,220 24,220 Property and equipment, net 68,096 56,725 Right-of-use assets, net 234,388 221,405 Goodwill 302,372 286,828 Intangible assets, net 58,216 56,819 Notes receivable, net - 1,215 Deferred tax asset, net 25,702 12,145 Other assets, net 12,011 6,625 Total assets $ 1,467,711 $ 1,347,878 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 34,265 $ - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,605 84,509 Customer layaway deposits 18,920 16,023 Operating lease liabilities, current 57,182 52,334 Total current liabilities 191,972 152,866 Long-term debt, net 325,847 312,903 Deferred tax liability, net 435 373 Operating lease liabilities 193,187 180,756 Other long-term liabilities 10,502 8,749 Total liabilities 721,943 655,647 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; 51,869,569 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; and issued and outstanding of 53,454,885 as of September 30, 2022 519 534 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of September 30, 2023 and 2022 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 346,181 345,330 Retained earnings 431,140 402,006 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,102 ) (55,669 ) Total equity 745,768 692,231 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,467,711 $ 1,347,878

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 38,463 $ 50,160 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,131 32,140 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,561 1,433 Non-cash lease expense 56,937 52,201 Deferred income taxes (12,802 ) 4,945 Impairment of other assets 4,343 - Other adjustments (2,890 ) 2,511 Provision for inventory reserve 603 (2,253 ) Stock compensation expense 9,539 5,053 Equity in net loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated affiliates 28,459 (1,779 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt 3,545 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Service charges and fees receivable (4,204 ) (4,572 ) Inventory (4,810 ) (15,341 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (1,814 ) 3,238 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (61,522 ) (65,141 ) Customer layaway deposits 1,376 3,359 Income taxes 12,919 (2,785 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates - 3,366 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,834 66,535 Investing activities: Loans made (821,725 ) (740,057 ) Loans repaid 458,854 410,523 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 336,349 274,423 Capital expenditures, net (40,446 ) (31,895 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,874 ) (1,850 ) Issuance of notes receivable (15,500 ) (1,000 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (2,133 ) (6,927 ) Investment in other investments (15,000 ) (16,500 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 3,589 - Net cash used in investing activities (110,886 ) (113,283 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,148 ) (792 ) Proceeds from borrowings 230,000 - Debt issuance cost (7,458 ) - Cash paid on extinguishment of debt (1,951 ) - Payments on assumed debt and other borrowings (178,488 ) - Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (16,988 ) (2,040 ) Payments of finance leases (275 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,692 (2,832 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (41 ) 325 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,599 (49,255 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 214,369 263,624 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 228,968 $ 214,369

EZCORP, Inc. OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 103,347 $ 47,825 $ - $ 151,172 $ - $ 151,172 Jewelry scrapping sales 13,217 1,671 - 14,888 - 14,888 Pawn service charges 77,874 26,456 - 104,330 - 104,330 Other revenues 35 46 8 89 - 89 Total revenues 194,473 75,998 8 270,479 - 270,479 Merchandise cost of goods sold 64,176 33,318 - 97,494 - 97,494 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,842 1,769 - 13,611 - 13,611 Gross profit 118,455 40,911 8 159,374 - 159,374 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 78,680 32,890 - 111,570 - 111,570 General and administrative - - - - 18,568 18,568 Impairment of other assets - - - - 4,343 4,343 Depreciation and amortization 2,562 2,341 - 4,903 3,251 8,154 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 31 (233 ) - (202 ) 382 180 Interest expense - - - - 3,462 3,462 Interest income - (416 ) (1,500 ) (1,916 ) (408 ) (2,324 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - - (935 ) (935 ) - (935 ) Other (income) expense - (90 ) 11 (79 ) 3,310 3,231 Segment contribution $ 37,182 $ 6,419 $ 2,432 $ 46,033 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 46,033 $ (32,908 ) $ 13,125

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 95,811 $ 37,465 $ - $ 133,276 $ - $ 133,276 Jewelry scrapping sales 11,875 356 - 12,231 - 12,231 Pawn service charges 66,331 21,535 - 87,866 - 87,866 Other revenues 16 - 18 34 - 34 Total revenues 174,033 59,356 18 233,407 - 233,407 Merchandise cost of goods sold 57,911 25,947 - 83,858 - 83,858 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,476 473 - 11,949 - 11,949 Gross profit 104,646 32,936 18 137,600 - 137,600 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 70,897 24,576 - 95,473 - 95,473 General and administrative - - - - 17,855 17,855 Depreciation and amortization 2,685 2,055 - 4,740 4,630 9,370 Gain on sale of disposal of assets and other 51 (33 ) - 18 - 18 Interest expense - - - - 2,321 2,321 Interest income (1 ) (189 ) - (190 ) 122 (68 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - - (322 ) (322 ) - (322 ) Other (income) expense - (185 ) 37 (148 ) (60 ) (208 ) Segment contribution $ 31,014 $ 6,712 $ 303 $ 38,029 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 38,029 $ (24,868 ) $ 13,161

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 432,578 $ 182,868 $ - $ 615,446 $ - $ 615,446 Jewelry scrapping sales 43,305 6,223 - 49,528 - 49,528 Pawn service charges 285,919 97,853 - 383,772 - 383,772 Other revenues 119 121 55 295 - 295 Total revenues 761,921 287,065 55 1,049,041 - 1,049,041 Merchandise cost of goods sold 267,874 126,905 - 394,779 - 394,779 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 37,709 6,715 - 44,424 - 44,424 Gross profit 456,338 153,445 55 609,838 - 609,838 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 299,319 119,255 - 418,574 - 418,574 General and administrative - (3 ) - (3 ) 67,532 67,529 Impairment of other assets - - - - 4,343 4,343 Depreciation and amortization 10,382 9,191 - 19,573 12,558 32,131 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 115 (289 ) - (174 ) 382 208 Other income - (5,097 ) - (5,097 ) - (5,097 ) Interest expense - - - - 16,456 16,456 Interest income (2 ) (1,139 ) (1,500 ) (2,641 ) (4,829 ) (7,470 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates - - 28,459 28,459 - 28,459 Other (income) expense - (131 ) 31 (100 ) 3,172 3,072 Segment contribution 146,524 31,658 $ (26,935 ) $ 151,247 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 151,247 $ (99,614 ) $ 51,633

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 391,958 $ 140,928 $ - $ 532,886 $ - $ 532,886 Jewelry scrapping sales 25,739 6,294 - 32,033 - 32,033 Pawn service charges 240,982 79,883 - 320,865 - 320,865 Other revenues 83 247 111 441 - 441 Total revenues 658,762 227,352 111 886,225 - 886,225 Merchandise cost of goods sold 230,241 99,141 - 329,382 - 329,382 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 22,755 5,941 - 28,696 - 28,696 Gross profit 405,766 122,270 111 528,147 - 528,147 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 266,114 91,303 - 357,417 - 357,417 General and administrative - - - - 64,342 64,342 Depreciation and amortization 10,552 7,913 - 18,465 13,675 32,140 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 51 (37 ) - 14 (688 ) (674 ) Interest expense - - - - 9,972 9,972 Interest income (2 ) (815 ) - (817 ) - (817 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - - (1,779 ) (1,779 ) - (1,779 ) Other (income) expense - (148 ) 52 (96 ) (71 ) (167 ) Segment contribution $ 129,051 $ 24,054 $ 1,838 $ 154,943 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 154,943 $ (87,230 ) $ 67,713

EZCORP, Inc. STORE COUNT ACTIVITY (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of June 30, 2023 528 684 1,212 New locations opened - 19 19 Locations acquired 2 - 2 Locations sold, combined or closed (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of June 30, 2022 519 644 1,163 New locations opened - 16 16 Locations sold, combined or closed (4 ) - (4 ) As of September 30, 2022 515 660 1,175 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2022 515 660 1,175 New locations opened 3 44 47 Locations acquired 12 - 12 Locations sold, combined or closed (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2021 516 632 1,148 New locations opened - 28 28 Locations acquired 3 - 3 Locations sold, combined or closed (4 ) - (4 ) As of September 30, 2022 515 660 1,175

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mexican peso 17.4 20.1 17.1 20.2 18.3 20.4 Guatemalan quetzal 7.7 7.6 7.7 7.6 7.6 7.5 Honduran lempira 24.5 24.1 24.3 24.2 24.3 24.1 Australian dollar 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 10.3 $ 7.3 $ 38.5 $ 50.2 Interest expense 3.5 2.3 16.5 10.0 Interest income (2.3 ) (0.1 ) (7.5 ) (0.8 ) Income tax expense 2.9 5.8 13.2 17.6 Depreciation and amortization 8.1 9.4 32.1 32.1 EBITDA $ 22.4 $ 24.8 $ 92.8 $ 109.1

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2023 Q4 Reported $ 270.5 $ 159.4 $ 13.1 $ 2.8 $ 10.3 $ 0.15 $ 22.4 Corporate office impairment - - 5.5 1.3 4.2 0.05 5.5 Investment impairment - - 3.5 0.8 2.7 0.03 3.5 CCV discrete adjustments - - 0.4 0.1 0.3 - 0.4 FX impact - - (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Constant currency impact (9.1 ) (4.8 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - (0.5 ) 2023 Q4 Adjusted $ 261.4 $ 154.6 $ 22.2 $ 4.9 $ 17.3 $ 0.23 $ 31.2

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2023 Full Year Reported $ 1,049.0 $ 609.8 $ 51.6 $ 13.1 $ 38.5 $ 0.53 $ 92.8 CCV impairment and discrete adjustments - - 34.3 8.0 26.3 0.30 34.3 Investment impairment - - 3.5 0.8 2.7 0.03 3.5 Debt extinguishment - - 3.5 0.8 2.7 0.03 - Corporate office impairment - - 5.5 1.3 4.2 0.05 5.5 Contingent consideration liability - - (5.1 ) (1.2 ) (3.9 ) (0.05 ) (5.1 ) Effect of convertible debt dilution - - - - - 0.06 - FX impact - - 0.4 0.1 0.3 - 0.4 Constant currency impact (22.7 ) (11.8 ) (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) (0.03 ) (2.1 ) 2023 Full Year Adjusted $ 1,026.3 $ 598.0 $ 92.5 $ 22.7 $ 69.8 $ 0.92 $ 129.3

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2022 Q4 Reported $ 233.4 $ 137.6 $ 13.2 $ 5.9 $ 7.3 $ 0.11 $ 24.8 Tax Impact $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) $ (3.5 ) $ 3.4 $ 0.04 $ - 2022 Q4 Adjusted $ 233.4 $ 137.6 $ 13.1 $ 2.4 $ 10.7 $ 0.15 $ 24.8

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2022 Full Year Reported $ 886.2 $ 528.1 $ 67.7 $ 17.5 $ 50.2 $ 0.70 $ 109.0 Litigation Accrual - - 2.0 0.5 1.5 0.02 2.0 CCV adjustment for impairment - - 2.1 0.5 1.6 0.02 2.1 Tax impact - - - (1.1 ) 1.1 0.01 - 2022 Full Year Adjusted $ 886.2 $ 528.1 $ 71.8 $ 17.4 $ 54.4 $ 0.75 $ 113.1

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions) U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY Consolidated revenue $ 270.5 16 % $ 1,049.0 18 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (9.1 ) (22.8 ) Constant currency consolidated revenue $ 261.4 12 % $ 1,026.2 16 % Consolidated gross profit $ 159.4 16 % $ 609.8 15 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.8 ) (11.8 ) Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 154.6 12 % $ 598.0 13 % Consolidated net inventory $ 166.5 10 % $ 166.5 10 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.2 ) (4.2 ) Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 162.3 7 % $ 162.3 7 % Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 40.9 24 % $ 153.4 25 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.8 ) (11.8 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 36.1 10 % $ 141.6 16 % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 55.1 19 % $ 55.1 19 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.4 ) (5.4 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 49.7 7 % $ 49.7 7 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 26.5 23 % $ 97.9 22 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.0 ) (7.2 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 23.5 9 % $ 90.7 13 % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 47.8 28 % $ 182.9 30 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.9 ) (15.1 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 41.9 12 % $ 167.8 19 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 6.4 (4 )% $ 31.7 32 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.6 ) (1.5 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 5.8 (13 )% $ 30.2 25 %

