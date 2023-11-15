TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (the "Company" or "Playmaker"), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, announced that it has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, which may be accessed on SEDAR+.

Pursuant to the press release on November 6, 2023 announcing that Playmaker has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Better Collective A/S, Playmaker will not host a conference call or live webcast to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas.

Playmaker reports in U.S. dollars, except where noted otherwise, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

