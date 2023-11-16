Former Sun Cable CEO David Griffin has been appointed to the top job at Australian modular PV array manufacturer 5B, where he will oversee the rollout of its solar energy solutions.From pv magazine Australia Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B has announced that renewable energy industry veteran David Griffin has been appointed chief executive officer to lead the Sydney-headquartered clean technology company through the next phase of its development. Griffin succeeds current 5B CEO and co-founder Chris McGrath, who will assume a new role developing strategic partnerships and new market opportunities. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...