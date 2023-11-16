Checkout Ltd: lastminute.com appoints Checkout.com as payments provider to simplify booking for travelers

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- lastminute.com N.V. ("lastminute.com"), the European Travel-Tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages, today announces its appointment of Checkout.com as its global payment service provider.

Recently celebrating its 25-year anniversary, the lastminute Group is an iconic online travel destination serving millions of customers annually with holiday packages. The group has a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost, Crocierissime and Hotelscan.

The deal with Checkout.com comes as part of lastminute.com's mission to lead the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify, personalise, and enhance their customers' travel experience. Through Checkout.com's cloud-based payments platform, lastminute.com unlocks market-leading performance to boost acceptance rates and create a seamless customer journey.

Alessandro Luchetti, Head of Payment Operations, at lastminute.com, said: "Since going live with Checkout.com, we've continued to see meaningful increases in our payment performance. Through their consultative approach to support, we've not just been able to unlock more growth opportunities, but have also identified a number of cost efficiencies across our global operations. In Checkout.com, we have a partner who is as invested in the long-term success of our business as we are."

This consultative approach to driving performance is illustrated through a complete review of lastminute.com's global payment flows conducted by Checkout.com. Through an analysis by Checkout.com's payment performance team, a number of inefficiencies were identified across the global payments infrastructure. Inefficiencies that either resulted in additional transaction expenses or decreased authorization rates. In all, this work resulted in an increase of 1.9% in authorization rates for lastminute.com since working with Checkout.com. As a business processing billions of dollars a year - every percentage point increase delivers meaningful revenue increases.

"lastminute.com is one of the original dot-com success stories. 25 years later, the business continues to lead the travel tech vertical with its commitment to innovation. We're delighted to win the business of this iconic brand and power its continued commitment to simplify and enhance their customers' travel experiences," said Antoine Nougué, Global Head of Commercial at Checkout.com.

Press contact lastminute.com corporatepr@lastminute.com

Press contact Checkout.com pr@checkout.com

