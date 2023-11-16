The media tech company is actively recruiting streaming professionals for its vibrant new location in the Portuguese capital.

In a significant move to expand its international footprint, Bedrock, a leading European streaming technology company, proudly announces the opening of its new office in the vibrant city of Lisbon.

Located in the IDEA Spaces São Sebastião, a hub known for its entrepreneurial spirit, Bedrock's new workspace offers a modern, collaborative environment, in a coworking space and aligns perfectly with Bedrock's innovative ethos.

Established in early 2020 as a joint venture between M6 Group and RTL Group, under the Bertelsmann umbrella, Bedrock has swiftly become a powerhouse in the streaming-tech domain. Operating leading streaming services such as 6play, Videoland, RTL+, and RTLplay, the venture extends its influence across France, the Netherlands, Hungary, and Belgium. Today, with its advanced platforms, Bedrock engages over 45 million users, ensuring content reaches screens of all kinds seamlessly.

Bedrock's platform stands as a testament to the company's expertise, offering a rock-solid, fully cloudified, redundant, and scalable system. This infrastructure ensures Bedrock's unmatched capability to handle massive peaks in user traffic without hiccups, guaranteeing a seamless viewing experience for its users.

"Expanding to Lisbon is a pivotal moment for Bedrock, affirming our dedication to innovation and growth in streaming technology," said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. "With a 15-year legacy and a 400-strong skilled team, our aim is clear: to be Europe's top platform for leading national media groups. Lisbon's dynamic tech environment and rich digital resources make it an ideal base for our growth, expanding our global pool of talents. We're excited to integrate into Lisbon's thriving tech scene, amplifying our commitment to excellence in streaming technology."

The decision to expand into Portugal, particularly Lisbon, was driven by the country's rich digital industry resources, attractive to both tech and product development professionals. Lisbon's vibrant culture and tech-friendly environment make it an ideal location for Bedrock's growth.

In the next two years, Bedrock plans to onboard 50 to 100 professionals in Lisbon, concentrating on critical roles such as Software Developer Android, Software Developer iOS, and Video Back-end Developer. These positions are integral to maintaining Bedrock's technological edge and competitive position in the streaming industry.

"The Lisbon expansion marks a fantastic step for Bedrock. Lisbon's tech scene offers a superb opportunity to add skilled, energized individuals to our team. Our new office will be a hub for collaborative and creative ideas, strengthening our global streaming services. We look forward to welcoming new talents to join our innovative journey." commented Lionel Mottay, Deputy CTO and Interim Head of Portugal at Bedrock

For talented individuals looking to join a dynamic team and be a part of the next big thing in the streaming world, this is a golden opportunity.

In line with Bedrock's expansion and ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the streaming sector, the company is also excited to announce its participation in the WebSummit in Lisbon, from November 13 to 16 with representatives available to interact with interested candidates.

More info and applications: iwanttojoin@bedrockstreaming.com

