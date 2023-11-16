Egyptian researchers has developed a multi-string PV system with a converter control strategy, achieving 99.81% efficiency with a direct duty cycle for maximum power point tracking (MPPT).Researchers at Egypt's South Valley University have developed a novel control strategy to deal with partial shading in PV systems. The new approach uses a multi-string PV system with a converter control strategy that utilizes a direct duty cycle to track the maximum power point (MPP) under shade. "This study proposes a reconfiguration of the PV system to suppress the negative impact of partial shading on the ...

