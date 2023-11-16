First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061549052 MAPSPEOPLE MapsPeople A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a company announcement which describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2023. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.