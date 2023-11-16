Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:02 Uhr
0,134 Euro
-0,008
-5,63 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 11:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN             Name

DK0061549052    MAPSPEOPLE



MapsPeople A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a
company announcement which describes that a material uncertainty exists that
may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going
concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 14 November 2023.





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.