16.11.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Refine Group (579/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Refine Group AB's annual general meeting, held
on 8 November, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse split in
relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Nov 17, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 REFINE       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:200
Current ISIN:                SE0015504626    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 16, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0021021656    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 17, 2023    



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
