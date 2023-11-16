Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Refine Group (579/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Refine Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 8 November, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse split in relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 17, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: REFINE Terms: Reverse split: 1:200 Current ISIN: SE0015504626 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 16, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0021021656 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 17, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com